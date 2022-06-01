Bobby Brown Spent Years of His Life in and Out of Jail — Here's How He Changed His Life

Although Bobby did leave drugs behind decades ago, he told People that the process of getting sober wasn't easy. He said he was so addicted he had to be put into a medical detox. But after that, his faith got him through it. He got together with other inmates, worshipped, and read the Bible. "Prayer got me through a lot of everything," he said.

You can watch all four parts of A&E's documentary on Bobby on the network's website now.