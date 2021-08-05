Following News of His Death, Many Want to Know How Wrestler Bobby Eaton Died

During his career as a wrestler, Bobby was best known as one half of The Midnight Express. Under the guidance of Jim Cornette, Bobby teamed up first with Dennis Condrey and then with Stan Lane to form the duo. They became one of the biggest tag teams in wrestling, and Bobby's death will reverberate around the league.

Because of his iconic status in the ring, tributes to Bobby began pouring in as soon as news broke that he had died.

“RIP to one half of the midnight express and one of the greatest workers of all time ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton, condolences to his friends and family," Joey Janala, another AEW star, added.

Regardless of the reason for his death, it's clear that Bobby left behind a legacy both in and out of the ring. The tributes that have already come in speak to the impact he had on those that knew him, almost always for the better.