Following News of His Death, Many Want to Know How Wrestler Bobby Eaton Died

Following News of His Death, Many Want to Know How Wrestler Bobby Eaton DiedBy Joseph Allen
Aug. 5 2021, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
News recently broke that Bobby Eaton, a professional wrestler who was one half of the iconic Midnight Express, has died at the age of 62 according to a Facebook post from his sister. The news of his death left many wrestling fans heartbroken, but some also wanted to know more about how Bobby died and the family that he left behind.
What was Bobby Eaton's cause of death?
Alongside a picture of the two of them together, Debbie Eaton Lewis wrote that her brother had died. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my little brother beautiful Bobby Eaton passed away last night," she wrote. "When I find out all the details I will post them. Bobby was the kindest, most loving person you would ever meet. I loved him so much and am going to miss him. Please say a prayer for my niece Taryn she found him. And she just lost her mom a little over a month ago.”
Debbie didn't include any information about Bobby's cause of death in the post, so the exact reason for his death is still unknown. 62 is a relatively young age, but it's unclear whether Bobby's past as a wrestler had anything to do with his death. He was apparently hospitalized last month after suffering a fall in which he broke several fingers as well as his hip.
Who was Bobby Eaton's wife?
He was best known for his time in the ring, but Bobby was also married to Donna Dundee, the daughter of Bill Dundee, a professional wrestler. The two eventually had three children together: Dustin, Dylan, and Taryn, and Dylan is now a professional wrestler. Unfortunately, Donna died just two months ago in June quite suddenly. She was also 62.
Bobby was one half of The Midnight Express.
During his career as a wrestler, Bobby was best known as one half of The Midnight Express. Under the guidance of Jim Cornette, Bobby teamed up first with Dennis Condrey and then with Stan Lane to form the duo. They became one of the biggest tag teams in wrestling, and Bobby's death will reverberate around the league.
Because of his iconic status in the ring, tributes to Bobby began pouring in as soon as news broke that he had died. "RIP Bobby Eaton," AEW wrestler Frankie Kazarian tweeted. "A friend, and an absolute master of the craft of professional wrestling. A man whom I hope will get the recognition that he undeniably deserves. It was my pleasure to know, watch and learn from you. Our industry is a better place because of you. Godspeed sir.”
“RIP to one half of the midnight express and one of the greatest workers of all time ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton, condolences to his friends and family," Joey Janala, another AEW star, added.
Regardless of the reason for his death, it's clear that Bobby left behind a legacy both in and out of the ring. The tributes that have already come in speak to the impact he had on those that knew him, almost always for the better.