Fans Mourn the Tragic Loss of Bobby J. Brown — Was the Late Actor Married? Bobby starred on the HBO drama, 'The Wire.' By Niko Mann Published Feb. 27 2026, 1:11 p.m. ET

Fans are mourning the loss of actor Bobby J. Brown from the HBO drama The Wire. Bobby died in a barn fire in the state of Maryland on Feb. 24, 2026. The Washington, D.C. native was just 62.

According to People, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced that the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and diffuse thermal injury, and Bobby's death was ruled an accident.

Bobby J. Brown was married, and his wife tried to save him.

According to TMZ, Bobby was trying to jump-start a vehicle when the fire broke out. He'd called a family member for a fire extinguisher to put out the fire, but by the time they got to the barn, it was engulfed by the fire. The outlet reports that his wife tried to save her husband, and she suffered severe burns in the process.

Bobby also starred in the drama We Own This City with Jon Bernthal, and he also appeared in Law & Order: SVU and Homicide: Life on the Street. The late actor's agent, Albert Bramante, released a statement following the tragic news. "I am upset and saddened," he said. "He was such a good actor and person. He was totally dedicated to the craft of acting and was a joy to work with."

Bobby had children, and he was also a grandpa.

Not much is known about Bobby's private life, but he had at least three children and one grandchild. He has a son, Bobby Brown II, and a grandson. The actor's daughter, Reina, recalled getting the horrible news from her little sister. Reina said he litlle sister called her at around 11:30 p.m. "I was sound asleep," she said. "I had gone to bed about two hours before. My little sister was freaking out, saying that Dad's gone and that he got caught up in a barn fire, and I'm like, 'What do you mean?'"

"I literally went outside and put both my feet on my front walk," she continued. "It's cold, and I stood out in my bare feet in a nightgown because I wanted to make sure I was really awake. I did that to make sure I was in actual reality and not dreaming this up, and then I did it for a grounding exercise. I couldn't believe it. I was like, this isn't real. And I still don't even feel like it's real."

'THE WIRE' star Bobby J. Brown has died in a barn fire at age 62 pic.twitter.com/kk4BojsyJt — ScreenTime (@screentime) February 27, 2026

"I'm his oldest, and I'm also one of Jehovah's Witnesses," she added. "And I will say, it's my faith that's keeping me sane right now. My dad was an amazing human being. He was super awesome. He was a pillar in the community, and he's going to be missed by a lot of people."