Bodybuilder Neil Currey Dies at 34

Bodybuilder Neil Currey has died at the age of 34.

His coach, Milos Sarcev, announced the news on Instagram.

The cause of death is still unknown.

Sadly, we lost another bodybuilding community member less than a week after losing legend Lisa Lyon. Bodybuilder Neil Currey died on September 11, 2023, at 34.

Neil was born in the United Kingdom and played football growing up, which is how he began lifting weights. His bodybuilding career started in 2017 at the World Championships, finishing fifth in his category. Neil's last competition was a dream one, competing at the 2022 Mr. Olympia and finishing 16th. With such a bright future ahead of Neil, it is tragic to lose him so young. What was the cause of death? Here's what we know.

What is bodybuilder Neil Currey’s cause of death?

Milos Sarcev, Neil's coach and former Mr. Universe, took to announce Neil's death on his Instagram. The caption for the post read: "Absolutely shocking, heartbreaking news - that my former athlete @neil_currey died today. My last/best memory of him was this smiling face after he won New York Pro and fulfilled his lifetime dream of qualifying for the Mr. Olympia. I am lost for words and filled with pain and sadness. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. RIP Neil and God bless your soul."

A former roommate of Neil's, @whoisfalcon on Instagram, commented on a very touching personal eulogy: "Neil, in the time you spent on this earth, you accomplished more than most could in three lifetimes. Your unwavering dedication to pursuing your dreams and your refusal to surrender were awe-inspiring. Bro, I will forever hold deep respect and love for you. Until we meet again. Rest in peace."

Bodybuilding website RXMuscle.com also posted a tribute on their Instagram saying, "Stunned and beyond saddened by the tragic news that Neil Currey has passed away at the young age of 34. We pass our most sincere and deepest condolences to Neil's family, friends, and to all of his fans around the world."

While it seems that Neil did not compete anymore after Mr. Olympia, he did have his own merch line, Machine Mentality, as well as bodybuilding coaching and personal training.