Employee Mocks Her Ridiculous Interactions With Boomers Customers at Phone Store By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 28 2023, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

If you ever want to know what the definition of confusion is, then just slap a new piece of technology in someone's hands that they've never interacted with before. This is especially true of folks who grew up without being overly reliant or dependent on technology for their livelihoods, which makes them an easy target of mockery from "nerds" who are more familiar with said tech.

And when it comes to mocking specific demographics online, there's probably one group that gets it worse than anyone else and that's boomers. There are throngs of folks on social media applications, like TikTok, who take potshots at boomers all the time. And a user by the name of Liv (@livvy.gilmore) is going viral by sharing all of the boomer-isms she's encountered while working at a phone store.

She re-enacts the questions through a montage series of snippets where she rattles off several questions that, to anyone who's ever operated a smartphone before with some knowledge, would probably roll their eyes at or gasp in disbelief over. Liv writes in a text overlay of the video: "real interactions I've had with boomers working at a phone store."

Scenario 1: "How much does it cost to put my phone in airplane mode?" Scenario 2: "Hi I just bought this phone like a week ago and it's not working. Can you tell me why?" She pretends to have over the phone to an employee (her). Live begins re-enacting the worker's response, "Oh no, is there a reason it's greasy? Did you drop it?" The boomer replies, "Oh yeah I dunked it in motor oil 5 times before coming here to try to get it to work. And I guess that didn't work."

While it's easy to understand why the aforementioned example resulted in a broken phone, the next customer's statement could be a real head-scratcher. Scenario 3: "Excuse me why is there a little rainbow symbol in the upper corner of my phone I do not support you pushing LGBT on me this is ridiculous!" Are they referring to the phone's signal bars indicating the strength of their device's reception? Or are they referring to the multi-colored indicator light found on so many Samsung phones?

Scenario 4: She re-enacts another customer's question: "Hi, I tried wirelessly charging my phone now it's all broken and melted and I don't really know why." "Oh wow did you get the wireless charger from here? No I microwaved it." This could be a reference to the epic online prank that came with a new iOS update where pranksters photoshopped official-looking Apple documentation from the company that told iPhone users they could charge their phones by microwaving them.

Liv adds that the customer said they saw on Facebook you could charge your iPhone by microwaving it, which could indicate that the "boomer" was indeed a victim of the troll job. Scenario 5: The TikToker rattled off another scenario: "Hi do you sell any phones that don't have 5G antennas?" "Um a couple is there a reason you don't want a phone with a 5G antenna?"

The customer replies, "I don't want Joe Biden to spy on me." Scenario 6: "Where is your manager I'd like to speak to them. You guys sold me a broken phone" "Our manager is out right now but what's the problem maybe I can help." "This phone you sold me is broken. Screen doesn't even turn on."

"Huh, let me see," Liv then pantomimes interacting with the phone's screen, she slides her finger across the invisible screen. "Your brightness was turned all the way down." "Well that's ridiculous." Scenario 7: "Where's your manager I'm furious this new phone you guys just sold me is broken." "Oh no what's wrong with it." "It won't even ring." "Huh, let me see," she then pantomimes interacting with the phone again. "Your volume was turned all the way down." "Well why would you guys sell a phone that does that."

Scenario 8: "Is your manager in? I'm furious. This phone I just spent $8 billion on isn't working, it's not making any noise, and don't say it's the volume cause I already checked to make sure it was turned all the way up." "Oh no I'm sorry to hear that our manager's out right now but let me see if I can fix it. Yep so it looks like your Bluetooth is connected so it's connected to your car right now so all the audio is going to your car. Boop, it's turned off so see now the phone is making noise."

This response didn't seem to satisfy the customer, "Well I don't want it to do that. I want it to be connected to my car." "OK, well then you'll have to listen to the audio through the car." "I don't want it to do that I want the audio to come out of my phone." "OK."

Scenario 9: "Hi this new phone I just bought here isn't working you guys are scamming me I can't even hear it when someone calls." "Oh no let me take a look and see what's going." She then pantomimes making a phone call, "Hello hello?" Liv then puts the phone down at her side and continues to address the customer, "I can hear it just fine can you show me wht you're doing."

The customer huffs and puffs "This is ridiculous I'm not doing something wrong I know how to work a phone."The customer then unlocks their device, turns the phone upside down and then begins speaking into the receiver end. "Hello? Hello? See it's not working. I can't hear anything."

