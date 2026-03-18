Boston Rob Made a Visit to the White House and Fans and Fellow Actors Are Not Pleased Is Boston Rob MAGA? By Tatayana Yomary Published March 18 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The state of the economy, race relations, and the cost of living have left folks believing that they have to pick a political side. Whether you’re siding with the left or consider yourself to be a MAGA supporter, your political stance can make or break how you’re perceived by your peers. Not to mention, some folks consider it to be career suicide.

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Boston Rob, aka Rob Marciano, of Survivor fame, is the latest to be swept up into the celebrity MAGA supportive wave. After Rob revealed he had visited the White House, fans and some of his fellow reality stars believe he may be right-leaning. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Boston Rob visit the White House?

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, Boston Rob shocked fans with an Instagram carousel post. In the first photo, he appears to be sitting at an oak wood desk that emulates the one POTUS is usually seen sitting in.

“Made some amazing memories with my #IsabettaRose on her class trip to Washington, D.C. #history," Boston Rob captioned the video.

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It’s clear it was indeed a school trip for his daughter, Isabetta. The rest of the photos show the Lincoln Memorial, snaps with his daughter, the White House as a backdrop, and more.

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Some of Boston Rob’s ‘Survivor’ co-stars are not thrilled at his post.

Naturally, anyone connecting themselves to the Trump administration is likely to face some criticism. And although Boston Rob’s trip seemed innocent, folks aren't thrilled about it.

As expected, some folks immediately commented under the 50-year-old reality star’s post to share their distaste. “No MAGA got Rob No,” one fan commented. “Enjoy the time with your daughter. This administration murdered 160 children at their school in Iran last week. Those parents won’t get the same chance,” another person shared.

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“It disgusts me that a man with four teenage daughters would think there’s anything cool about the Oval Office right now. There were all kinds of ways you could have portrayed your visit that didn’t tacitly signal your support. I have to think that someone with your strategic mind knew what you were doing here,” another user shared.

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However, things got dicey once formerTraitors and Survivor contestants also chimed in. Carolyn Wiger, a former Traitors Season 3 contestant who competed with Rob, said, “Girl,” with the eye emoji. Natalie Anderson, who competed on Season 40 of Survivor with Rob, also shared her disgust. “Immediately, no,” with a hand in face emoji.

While some fans tried to show solidarity with Rob, many believe the pictures told the full story of Rob’s allegiance. In the minds of many, it’s one thing to visit the White House; it’s another to show off a pin that pays tribute to Donald Trump. So, in the eyes of many, fans and social media users believe that Rob is indeed MAGA.

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