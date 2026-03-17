What Did Donald Trump Say About Neal Dunn? He Shared Private Information Trump blurted out private information about the Congressman during a press meeting. By Niko Mann Published March 17 2026, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The President of the United States held a meeting at the White House for the board of the Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on March 16, 2026. The meeting was to discuss closing the art center for two years for renovations, but it was Donald Trump's blunder about Congressman Neal Dunn (R-Fla.) that everyone is talking about.

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Trump was flanked by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson (R-La.), and his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during the meeting, which was also attended by the press. Johnson and Wiles appeared shocked when Trump shared private information about Dunn in front of the press. So, what did Trump say?

Source: Mega

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What did Donald Trump say about Neal Dunn?

Trump revealed Neal's terminal diagnosis during the meeting. Trump first encouraged the House Speaker to share the Congressman's story so that he could boast that his doctors saved his life. The House Speaker said that Neal was given a grim diagnosis, but the president interrupted to ask what the diagnosis was, per NBC News.

After Mike said, "It was, uh, I mean, I think it was a terminal diagnosis," Trump blurted out, "He would be dead by June." The House Speaker quickly replied, "OK. That wasn't public, but yeah."

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The president then told his version of the story. "He actually called Mike," said Trump, before adding that the House Speaker then called the president to say they were losing a Republican congressmen, and his vote. "We're going to lose one by June,' he continued. "He called to say that he was terminal. Really bad heart. 'There's nothing they can do.' I said, 'That's bad. Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote.'"

Trump then went on to claim that the Congressman said he would survive to vote for him as he boasted about giving Neal access to his physicians. "I called the two doctors," said Trump. "They're both great. And they immediately went over to see the congressman. And he was on the operating table like two hours later. ... And they called up. They said, 'Sir, I think he'll be fine.' I said, 'You got to be kidding.' He said, 'I think he'll be fine.'"

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President Trump on Rep. Neal Dunn's initial terminal diagnosis: "He would be dead by June."



Speaker Johnson: "Okay, that wasn't public." pic.twitter.com/HJunoPSD0n — CSPAN (@cspan) March 16, 2026

Neal is reportedly not seeking reelection in the 2026 midterms, and he is expected to retire when his term ends next January. Trump also announced on Truth Social the same day that Susie Wiles has early-stage breast cancer. It's unclear whether he had his Chief of Staff's permission to post her medical information on social media.

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"Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest people I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer," he wrote. "And has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!"

‼️NEW: Lots of chatter about GOP Rep Neal Dunn (FL-2) leaving House earlier than expected.



Already said he's not running for reelection but would serve out term.



House GOP Leadership believes he'll be out soon & special election on deck for this summer.



Source: @PunchbowlNews pic.twitter.com/nwWoBrFZvQ — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) February 11, 2026