Why Did Trump Remove Kristi Noem? What Led to the DHS Leadership Change Kristi Noem is leaving Homeland Security for a new national security role, raising questions about what led to the leadership shift. By Amy Coleman Published March 6 2026, 10:11 a.m. ET

Leadership changes inside presidential administrations often spark questions about what happened behind the scenes. When news broke that President Donald Trump removed Kristi Noem from her role leading the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), many people quickly began asking why the change happened.

The situation has drawn attention partly because it does not appear to be a typical firing. Instead, Noem is transitioning into a new national security position, leaving many observers asking why President Donald Trump removed Kristi from DHS and what the move means for her role in the administration. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Why did Trump remove Kristi Noem from Homeland Security?

Questions about the leadership change surfaced amid scrutiny surrounding a $220 million public relations contract connected to the spouse of one of Noem’s aides. According to Politico, lawmakers questioned Kristi under oath about whether President Donald Trump had approved the contract. During the congressional exchange, Kristi told lawmakers that the president had signed off on the arrangement. The contract quickly became a point of political attention as lawmakers pushed for more details.

A White House official said, “POTUS did not sign off on a $220 million ad campaign. Absolutely not.” Political pressure increased over the contract controversy and questions about leadership at the department. Lawmakers from both parties had raised concerns, adding to the scrutiny surrounding her. Shortly afterward, President Donald Trump announced that she would no longer lead the DHS. However, the announcement framed the move as a reassignment rather than a traditional dismissal.

In a post on Truth Social, he said Noem “has served us well, and has had numerous spectacular results (especially on the Border!)” and announced she would take on a new role as Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas,” a security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere. The program is expected to be formally introduced in Doral, Florida, as part of a broader regional security effort. Since Kristi was hired on a new role, technically, she was simply reassigned and not fired.

Two days ago, Sen. Kennedy and I pressed Kristi Noem under oath whether the President approved her $220 million PR contract with the spouse of her former flack.



She told our committee that Trump signed off.



Today, Trump fired her. pic.twitter.com/vxS661RFye — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 5, 2026 Source: X/@SenAdamSchiff

Kristi will continue working on security issues in a new role.

Although she is leaving the DHS, she will remain involved in national security policy through the new role focused on the Western Hemisphere. In a statement released by the DHS, Krisit thanked the president for the appointment and outlined the priorities of the initiative. She said, “Secretary Rubio and Secretary Hegseth are incredible leaders, and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren."

She described the Western Hemisphere as “absolutely critical for U.S. security” and said the new position would allow her to build on the partnerships she developed while serving as secretary. She also pointed to several initiatives from her tenure leading DHS, including border security efforts, disaster response improvements through FEMA, and efforts to strengthen the U.S. Coast Guard.

She said during her time at DHS, "We delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S., we have located 145,000 children, FEMA delivered disaster relief at a 100 percent faster rate, we ushered in the golden age of travel, saved the American taxpayer $13 billion, and revitalized the U.S. Coast Guard.” The question many are asking is, will this be a real role for her, or is it just to save face?

The Misstep of Ousting Secretary Noem



While I respect Senator Markwayne Mullin and believe he can serve effectively, Trump ousting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was a strategic mistake that should never have happened.



Her reassignment today to Special Envoy for “Shield of the… pic.twitter.com/zwvoBjXcmS — Dennis Michael Lynch (@TrustDML) March 5, 2026 Source: X/@TrustDML