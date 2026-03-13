At Gas Pumps Across the U.S., Stickers Show Trump Proudly Pointing at Prices — "I Did That" "I did that!" By Ivy Griffith Published March 13 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @diaperdonaldtrump

The pain at the gas pumps is real, as is the pain in the produce aisle and pretty much everywhere people have to spend money. 2025 saw prices skyrocket, leaving people scrambling to afford basic necessities and eschewing luxury purchases. While early 2026 seemed to start with a little dip in some prices, especially in the gas tank, President Donald Trump's unexpected attack on Iran in February 2026 caused death, destruction, and a sudden spike in gas prices.

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Along with that spike has been a rumble of fury around the country as people who already felt pinched by economic stressors found even the one metric that was improving suddenly go in the wrong direction. As a result, stickers that show Trump pointing along with the words "I did that" have begun to appear. Here's the meaning behind those stickers.

Source: Mega

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What is the meaning behind the "I did that" Trump stickers?

You've probably seen them by now. The stickers are instantly recognizable, with Trump seeming to grin smugly and point. The photo is usually taken from a 2017 incident where Trump famously stared up and pointed at a solar eclipse. In big bold letters reads, "I did that." While the stickers have popped up in grocery stores and elsewhere, they're most commonly seen on gas pumps, with Trump's finger pointed at the price of the gas you're paying.

So, what exactly is the meaning? The "I did that" stickers aren't only for Trump; they have been made with other politicians, in other iterations as well. The meaning behind it is to essentially declare that the politician in question is responsible for policies that have created a spike in gas prices.

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Unfortunately for Trump, it seems likely that people will inextricably connect the pain at the pump with his seemingly unprompted attack on Iran. While Secretary of War (formerly Secretary of Defense) Pete Hegseth has trotted out a number of reasons justifying the attacks, they aren't landing well among the average American.

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Trump may not be able to escape Iran.

In fact, gas prices aside, Trump may have created a legacy he can't climb out from under. While he's known as "Teflon Don" for his ability to avoid accountability and snap back from scandal, Iran may be something even he can't escape. According to YouGov polling in March 2026, more Americans strongly or somewhat disapprove of the U.S. attacking Iran (48 percent) than approve of it (37 percent).

While Republican approval for the war has increased since the Feb. 28 primary attacks, Democrat approval has tanked even further, and the crucial Independent voter bloc remains opposed to the attacks more than 2-to-1.

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While the economic stressors on an already strained American public are significant, concerns go further than that. Attacks have taken lives and damaged oil refineries, sending plumes of toxic smoke into the air (via ABC News). American bases overseas have come under attack (via New York Times), and there have even been vague warnings that the U.S. mainland could be targeted by Iranian drones in retaliation for the unprompted attacks (via ABC News).

@cnn Nearly 6 in 10 Americans disapprove of the US decision to take military action in Iran, according to a new CNN poll. CNN's David Chalian explains how Americans are currently feeling about the war with Iran. ♬ original sound - CNN Source: TikTok / @CNN