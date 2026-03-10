Erika Kirk Was Named to the Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors Pretty Quietly Erika Kirk's Air Force Academy appointment has stirred up some controversy. By Joseph Allen Published March 10 2026, 9:52 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Most of the time, President Trump is known for making announcements with a certain amount of flair and bombast. In early March, though, he appears to have quietly appointed Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, to the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Erika was added to the board's website, but no official announcement was made to mark the occasion.

The lack of any formal announcement has led some to wonder exactly why Erika was appointed to the board, and what it might signal about her future in politics. here's what we know.

Why was Erika Kirk appointed to the Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors?

Erika was appointed to replace her late husband, who was appointed to the board a full year ago in March of 2025. Membership on the board is decided by presidential appointment. Charlie attended his first meeting of the Board of Visitors in August of last year, just weeks before his death. The board cannot make any changes to the Air Force Academy, but they are responsible for the morale, curriculum, academic methods, and other issues relating to USAFA.

While they can't make changes, they can make recommendations to the Secretaries of the Air Force and Defense. Although the news of Erika's appointment might have seemed quite sudden to some, it has apparently been in the works for some time. "Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," said Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), per KOAA.

"I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy," he continued. Erika's appointment comes as the Board of Visitors is set to consider whether to grant her late husband an honorary degree from the school. The motion to grant him a degree was first brought before the Academy's Association of Graduates, and stirred up controversy at the time, leading them to ultimately withdraw the motion for the degree for reconsideration in February.

Trump appoints Erika Kirk to a Department of Defense position



Erika will fill her late husband Charlie's seat on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors



The Board oversees morale, curriculum, and academic methods at the US Air Force Academy pic.twitter.com/HGCTAFgVs7 — RT (@RT_com) March 10, 2026 Source: X/@RT_com

The AOG Board of Directors then met on Feb. 19, and while full minutes from that meeting are not yet available, the subject of granting Charlie an honorary degree did come up. Their discussion was influenced by outreach from veterans and graduates of the school, and it seems they ultimately decided to let the Board of Visitors make the final recommendation.

“After collecting inputs from some graduates and hearing from our CEO, Director [Rod] Bishop moves and Director [Lee] Krauth seconds that the AOG Board refer to the Board of Visitors, and we defer to their judgment on recognition of Charlie Kirk,” the AOG said in an email. “The motion passed by a vote of 12-0 with three abstentions.”