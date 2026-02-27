Christine Quinn Defends Viral Erika Kirk Diss: “I Have Certain Intuitions About People” (EXCLUSIVE) "I stand by everything I say." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 27 2026, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Netflix darling Christine Quinn rose to reality TV fame on Selling Sunset. During her five-year run on the real estate reality drama, Christine’s spitfire nature paired with her stylish high-fashion looks earned her the title of the show’s villain. Now, four years after she announced her departure from Selling Sunset in 2022, Christine is back on TV and among other fan-favorite reality villains on Peacock’s House of Villains Season 3.

On the competition, which premiered on Feb. 26, 2026, Christine competes alongside her fellow villains for a grand prize of $200,000 and the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain.” Before the show aired, she proved she wasn’t afraid to speak her mind publicly when she shared her thoughts on Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Christine opened up about that X (formerly Twitter) post and how Selling Sunset prepared her for House of Villains.

Christine Quinn didn’t expect her Erika Kirk X post to go viral.

Distractify spoke to Christine at the House of Villains Season 3 press junket several weeks after she went viral for sharing her unfiltered take on Erika. Since the death of her husband, who was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025, the right-wing advocate has taken over the promotion of her husband’s organization, Turning Point USA, which he founded in 2012. Erika has moderated several media stops on the organization’s behalf, including an interview with Nicki Minaj at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest convention in December 2025.

After seeing her speak at an event for the New York Times that same month, Christine spoke out about her choice to be in the spotlight rather than tend to her and Charlie’s two children. "Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids,” she tweeted.

Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) December 10, 2025

The simple yet poignant message was heard loud and clear by those who agree with Christine and MAGA supporters who, among other things, told her to “mind your own d--n business and stop being so hateful you d--n troll." The mother of one told us that, while she didn’t think her post would gain so much traction, she doesn’t regret her words.

“I didn't think it was gonna go viral,” Christine said. “But I stand by everything I say, and you know, I just, I have certain intuitions about people, and it's just, it's just the way that I felt, you know. So, yeah, I stand by it 100 percent.”

Source: Peacock

Christine Quinn said her “villain edit” on ‘Selling Sunset’ was “on my mind” during ‘House of Villains.’

Christine’s feelings about Erika Kirk are far from the first time her fans have seen her involved in a public spat. During her time on Selling Sunset, she was involved in a few of the show’s most memorable feuds, including her ongoing issues with Chrishell Stause, who also made her exit from the series in 2025 after nine seasons.

Christine shared with us that getting the “villain edit” on the show, meaning fans often only showed her at odds with her co-stars, was something she ironically was excited to change going into House of Villains. “On Selling Sunset, there were so many other facets of me that weren't shown,” Christine said. “I was really excited to show people a different side of me, you know, I got to be, like, quirky and silly and wear no makeup and sweatpants. And that was new for me, because that would never happen on Selling Sunset.”

Source: Netflix

The RealOpen founder also said HOV provided a more comfortable environment than she experienced on her previous show. Though the villains are competing against each other, Christine said they shared a genuine bond during filming.