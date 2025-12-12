Former 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shares an Epic Erika Kirk Diss and MAGA Loses It Christine noted how busy the conservative Christian seems to be following her husband's murder. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 12 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn delivered an epic diss of Erika Kirk on X, and the MAGA crowd lost their minds over the post. Erika's husband, Charlie Kirk, was murdered on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah, during a speech on gun violence, and his wife has been on a lengthy media tour ever since to promote her husband's racist organization, Turning Point USA.

The white nationalist organization was founded by the late activist in 2012 to advocate for conservative politics in high schools and colleges, and his wife has continued in his place. The couple shares two small children, and Erika has been called out for advocating for her Christian values while living an un-Christian lifestyle.

Source: Mega

All about the diss Christine Quinn made about Erika Kirk.

On Dec. 10, Christine took to X to call out Erika for her seemingly ongoing media tour. On Dec. 3, Erika spoke at an event for The New York Times, and she made some questionable comments about women relying on the government. “What I don’t want to have happen is women, young women, in the city look to the government as a solution,” she declared. "To put off having a family or a marriage, because you’re relying on the government to support you, instead of being united with a husband."”

Christine took to X to share her opinion on the matter, and her message was to the point. "Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids." The post has been viewed nearly two million times, and folks responded in the comments section. Several agreed with Christine and noted her late husband's misogynistic views. "Charlie told women to stay at home and raise kids," wrote one. "And his wife be doing the complete opposite dfkm."

The MAGA crowd was triggered by Christine's diss, and one wrote on X, "She takes her children to work with her. Now mind your own d--n business and stop being so hateful you d--n troll."

Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) December 10, 2025

Since Charlie's death just three months ago, Erika has spoken at numerous public events, and she was criticised for her appearance at a Turning Point USA event in October, where she was wearing skin-tight, black leather pants. She was also dragged for her strange embrace with Vice President JD Vance and the way she caressed the back of his head.

I’ve Had It podcast host Jennifer Welch also tore into Erika for her hypocritical stance on women staying at home as she parades around the country. “You are an opportunistic grifter who weaponizes your gender to demean women,” she said. "You are a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself.""

Love is in air (within just 1 mth of husband's death) 💕



“No one will ever replace Charlie….but I do see some similarities of my husband in JD…Vice President JD Vance”

~Says Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk.



These words seem out of place…much like her leather pants. pic.twitter.com/wUFprhsBBL — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 31, 2025