Drita D'Avanzo Says Big Ang Would've "Loved" To See Her on 'House of Villains' (EXCLUSIVE) "Ang would actually enjoy it if I were sticking up for myself. She always loved that." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2026, 5:33 p.m. ET

The villains have arrived! House of Villains is back for Season 3 with a new home on Peacock. For those uninitiated, the show brings together some of our favorite reality villains from past shows and follows them as they use their infamous personalities to compete against each other for the chance to win $200,000 and, as Peacock states, the title of "America's Ultimate Supervillain," with comedian Joel McHale's hilarious commentary guiding us along throughout the season.

Season 3 aired its first three episodes on Feb. 26, 2026, and viewers were eager to see many of the cast members, including Mob Wives alum Drita D'Avanzo. While Drita has worked on other projects since Mob Wives wrapped in March 2016, her no-nonsense approach on the VH1 series is something her fans still can't get enough of.

The longtime reality star's House of Villains debut comes just a few days after the 10-year anniversary of the loss of another beloved Mob Wives star, Angela Raiola, better known as Big Ang, who passed away in February 2016. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Drita discusses her time on HOV, her close friend's legacy, and how she would feel about being on the show.

Drita D'Avanzo says Big Ang would "enjoy" seeing her 'House of Villains' antics.

In our chat with Drita during the House of Villains press junket, she shared that Ang would've been her No. 1 fan if she were alive today. She said she's defending herself against her competitors on the show a lot this season, which is something Ang always loved to witness during their time together on Mob Wives.

"She would have loved it," Drita said. "There's so much to, God, rest her soul, to Ang that people really didn't know. Ang would actually enjoy it if I were sticking up for myself. She always loved that."

@vh1 In true Halloween spirit, things got SPOOKY when the ladies crossed Drita D'Avanzo. Because one thing about her? She's gonna defend Big Ang and address the situation no matter what! Boss moves only. 💅#MobWives #NationalBossDay ♬ original sound - VH1

"She loves funny," Drita said of the late reality star. "Ang is the funniest person. I mean, I know everyone watches Mob Wives, and they know she's funny. You don't even know the level of funny."

"Like, she would make me laugh so much that I would have to tell the driver, 'Can you pull over?' Because I could not breathe," she reflected. "Like, that's how funny she is. But I think she would have absolutely loved House of Villains, and she would have been loving me on that. She used to call me 'my baby' because she met me when I was literally, like, 15. So she loved it if I turned into a Tasmanian devil and just destroyed everything."

The 'House of Villains' star says "villains are always created."

Drita's time on House of Villains is not only Big Ang-approved, but it's also a way for her fans to see her back on our screens again. Although she has no plans to return to the Mob Wives universe, per TMZ, she's ready to remind everyone why she's never been the one to mess with. And though Drita is on HOV, she considers herself a situational villain, if you will. She told us her villain title stems from her standing up for herself against "bullies" she comes across.

"I don't think anyone's just the villain; Villains are always created, right?" Drita said. "It's usually the real villains that create a villain. I've beaten up a lot of bullies in my life; it's never a nice person." "I don't go smacking around the girl that gives me coffee at Starbucks," she added. "It's usually an awful person. But I think that villain can mean many things, right? A lot of people can look at things differently."