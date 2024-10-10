Teresa Giudice Felt Tiffany Pollard's Hairline Comment on 'House of Villains' Was "Shady"

Nothing says spooky season quite like a few villains coming out to play. In October 2024, E! gave us ten of our favorite reality TV villains in House of Villains. The new competitors are ready to prove that, despite what NeNe Leakes believes, you can win by playing dirty, as the most impressive villain will win $200,000. Two contestants competing for the impressive prize are reality faves The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice and the H.B.I.C. herself, Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

Season 2 is Tiffany’s second chance after losing to Tanisha Thomas last season. The reality queens have proven they make great TV, and their time on House of Villains will be no different. Unfortunately, Tiffany and Teresa inflicted legendary wrath on each other as the season progressed. Here’s what we know about what happened between them.

What happened between Teresa Giudice and Tiffany Pollard?

Teresa and Tiffany’s fans were elated to see them sharing a screen for the first time. For years, we’ve wanted to see Tiffany on Bravo with a spot on a Real Housewives show, which she’s more than proven she deserves. But I digress. In the Season 2 premiere, Tiffany approached Teresa and expressed her desire to be her roommate. Instead of asking directly, she complimented Teresa's hairline.

“I feel like I can come to you because I always respected your hairline on television,” Tiffany told Teresa. “For real, for real.”

Tiffany Pollard to Teresa Giudice - “I feel I could come to you, because I’ve always respected your hairline”



Teresa - “Okay.”



Y’all this is messy!! #HouseOfVillains #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/lJ1Pzhbsrb — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) October 10, 2024

Tiffany also complimented her co-star’s “$12,000 bag” and said she put it next to hers but admitted, “It might not measure up because it’s from QVC.” After an awkward silence, Tre agreed to be New York’s roommate. However, she confirmed she clocked her co-star’s shade while watching it at home during the premiere.

“Catching up on House of Villains,” Teresa posted on X on Oct.10. “Side note: New York [was] trying to shade me, but I like my hairline.”

Catching up on house of villains. Side note: New York trying to shade me but I like my hairline 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) October 10, 2024

Tiffany Pollard said she started a beef with Teresa Giudice because she was “bored.”

Teresa’s shot at Tiffany during the House of Villains premiere further set the tone for what we will see between them. In September 2024, E! gave us a sneak peek of the drama that commenced during their time in the house. In the Season 2 trailer, we saw them fighting, with Tiffany yelling, “Welcome to New York, New Jersey,” and Teresa seemingly yelling, “Kiss my a--” to her roommate in response. The RHONJ star recreates her famous table flip from the Housewives show’s first season in another scene.

Tiffany also said in another scene that “the b----h is back” and ready to pounce this season. Unfortunately, we won’t know what transpired against them until the season continues. Ahead of the season, Teresa played coy, telling Page Six fans to “watch and tune in” to see what happened. Tiffany, for her part, also didn’t delve into what led to her and her co-star’s issues. However, she admitted she was “bored” and intentionally started friction with Teresa.

“I say, in the House of Villains, there ain’t no hard feelings because when I want to create some invisible issues, I’m going to do that,” Tiffany said. “So I was bored and wanted to shake up my roommate and have a little fun.

As I said, these two know good TV, and we will be following this villain-esque feud all season long!