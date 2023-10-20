Home > Television > Reality TV 'House of Villains' Stars the Biggest Reality TV Baddies and They All Want Each Other Out Here's who went home on 'House of Villains' and who could be on their way to the "hit list" next, depending on who is named the next "supervillain." By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 19 2023, Published 11:01 p.m. ET Source: E!

When E! took 10 reality TV villains and put them all into a house together, it didn't take long for some of the more dominant cast members to rise above the rest. And we see that from players like Omarosa Manigault Newman, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio right away in House of Villains. But after the premiere teased an elimination, viewers were curious about who went home.

The series premiere doesn't feature any of the villains getting the boot, but a weekly or semi-weekly elimination is the idea. Each week, one player is named the "supervillain." They also get to nominate three players to add to their "hit list." From there, those players battle it out in a fierce competition until just two are standing. And those two are voted on by the other players. Needless to say, politicking is key in this game.

Who went home this week on 'House of Villains'?

After the premiere ended without someone being sent home on House of Villains, we were sure it meant the unlucky individual would be sent packing in Episode 2. But, as we see in the Oct. 19 episode, no one goes home just yet. There is, however, a lot of whispering and talking behind other players' backs as Jax Taylor tries to save himself from being voted out. And voting still has to take place before we know who is out between Jax and Corinne Olympios.

After Shake Chatterjee won the competition that narrowed the three nominees down to two, it came down to either Jax or Corinne to be voted out of the house. Omarosa is the first supervillain of the season and she has it out for both players. While she doesn't have the ability to vote anyone out or keep them in, she is happy to see either one of her targets get the boot.

The 'House of Villains' prize means there's a lot on the line for everyone.

Although House of Villains alone is sure to revive some cast members' reality TV careers, the cast stands to get a lot more than that at the end of the season. Just one winner will be crowned and they alone will win a $200,000 prize. For many of the reality TV baddies, that's a pretty penny.