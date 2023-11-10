Home > Television > Reality TV Spencer Pratt Has 'House of Villains' Contestants Asking, "What's in the Box?!" When Spencer Pratt delivers a surprise box to the 'House of Villains' contestants, it causes some mayhem and they're all wondering what or who is inside it. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 9 2023, Published 11:00 p.m. ET Source: E!

You can't have a reality show with the word "villains" in the title without the Spencer Pratt, can you? At the end of the Nov. 9 episode of House of Villains, a preview shows The Hills alum arrive at the mansion with a mysterious box in tow and there are tons of questions on fans' and cast members' minds right now. Like, to quote the movie Seven, what's in the box?

In the preview, Corinne Olympios is brought to tears as she admits she's afraid of whatever is in the box. But it's clear that it's not "what," but instead "who" is in the box. And right now, we have some theories about what the box on House of Villains is all about and what it could mean for the game moving forward.

Source: E!

Who is in the box on 'House of Villains'?

When Spencer arrives with the mysterious box on House of Villains, it's clear that there's very likely a person inside of it. And we are inclined to believe it may be one of the eliminated cast members. When Jax Taylor and then Tiffany Pollard were sent packing this season, they both promised they'd be back.

Both said that the other players hadn't seen the last of them. Whether that means in reality TV in general or on House of Villains, we don't know. However, if the box contains one of them as a surprise returning player, it wouldn't be a total shock. On the other hand, we are several episodes into the season and only two people have gone home, so maybe bringing back another competitor isn't the best idea, time-wise.

Is Spencer Pratt a contestant on 'House of Villains'?

Ahead of the series premiere of House of Villains, the contestants were teased in promos and there was even a shot of Spencer arriving at the house. And, although he's here now with a mystery box and the potential to shake up the game in a big way, he's not another player. Along with Spencer, other reality TV villains have appeared this season to guide the cast members in various competitions.