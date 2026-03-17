What to Know About Susie Wiles's Health and Breast Cancer Diagnosis Susie Wiles revealed her cancer diagnosis in its early stage. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 17 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles announced that she has early-stage breast cancer. After her diagnosis, there were questions about her health and what her prognosis might be. Donald Trump also released a statement about Wiles's health and how she plans to continue to work despite her diagnosis.

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But what does Wiles's health setback mean for her role in the White House? For now, not much, at least according to her. She said, per Politico, that she is part of the many women who "raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination" amid a serious breast cancer diagnosis.

Source: Mega

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Susie Wiles's health won't interfere with White House work, according to Donald Trump.

Trump first announced Wiles's health setback and breast cancer diagnosis with a post on Truth Social on March 16, 2026. He wrote that Wiles would remain working full-time during her treatment and that she has a "fantastic medical team" working with her. Immediately after he posted about her breast cancer, there were no other health updates, but Wiles did reportedly start a treatment plan right away.

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American people,” Trump wrote. “She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our country!”

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Source: Mega

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, stage 1 breast cancer can be treated using radiation, surgery, or a combination of those treatments. Patients might also have their lymph nodes removed if the cancer has spread. There is a stage 0 as well, though Susie hasn't publicly shared what stage she's been diagnosed with.

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Stage 0 breast cancer is found through mammograms or testing after the discovery of a small lump. While not all stage 0 breast cancer patients even require treatment right away, some might need radiation, surgery, hormonal therapy, or all three treatments to fight the disease in its earliest possible stage.

Last week, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.



Nearly one in eight women in the United States will face this diagnosis. Every day, these women continue to raise their families, go to work, and serve their communities with strength and determination. I now join their ranks.



I am… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) March 16, 2026

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Susie Wiles has two daughters.

Wiles married a man by the name of Lanny Wiles in 1984, according to People. The couple both worked for Ronald Reagan when he was in office, and they later divorced in 2017. However, during their marriage, they had two daughters, Caroline and Katie Wiles. Per The U.S. Sun, Katie works for the lobbying and consulting firm Continental Strategy. She also worked at the Jacksonville City Hall for the mayor at one point, so her political aspirations do mirror her mother's in a way.

The same goes for Susie's other daughter, Caroline. She reportedly worked for the White House as deputy assistant to the president during Trump's first term in office. In 2017, however, she resigned due to a failed FBI background check that left other staffers out of jobs as well, according to Politico.

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