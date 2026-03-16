Boosie Badazz Is Clapping Back at Critics After Asking Donald Trump for a Pardon "Who wants to go to jail?” By Tatayana Yomary Published March 16 2026, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Breakfast Club

These days, anyone asking President Donald Trump for help with personal endeavors is given a side-eye by the left. Wanting to be in proximity to POTUS is enough for folks to fire insults your way — think Nicki Minaj, Nelly, and Snoop Dogg. That said, when your life and well-being are on the line, folks have no problem prioritizing themselves to ensure their safety and freedom.

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Rapper Boosie Badazz is the latest public figure reaching out to Trump for support. While his request is directly tied to some legal issues, social media users have been on his back about it. So, given the backlash, why would Boosie ask Trump for a pardon? Here’s the full rundown.

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Boosie Badazz is doubling down on his move to ask Donald Trump for a pardon.

One thing is for certain, and two things are for sure: Boosie has no problem standing up for what he believes in. And while folks have dragged Boosie online — figuratively, of course — for some of his actions and remarks, it appears that he has no qualms getting heat when it comes to his freedom.

After news spread that Boosie asked Trump again for a presidential pardon in early 2026, folks took to social media to shade the rapper. However, Boosie, who is not one to shy away from drama, made a point of addressing the backlash.

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Trump CHECK MY CASE OUT ‼️MY CASE WAS DISMISSED BUT BIDENS DOJ RECHARGED ME WITH THE SAME GUN CHARGE BIDEN PARDON HIS SON OF .I WAS TOLD I AM THE ONLY PERSON IN THE COUNTRY FACING THAT CHARGE NOW. PRESIDENT TRUMP , I ALREADY WAS GIVEN A 10 YEAR SENTENCE N STATE N 2009 FOR 3 rd… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) January 22, 2025

“I can’t believe that people are mad at me for asking Trump for a pardon when I asked Kamala Harris several times on Twitter for a pardon,” he wrote.

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He went on to share that the public reaction to his request has revealed many things about those throwing shade his way. Boosie claims that the comments show that people are simply “racist, jealous of his success, and that folks want to see him locked up.”

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He also went on to bring up the hypocrisy when a lot of people turned a blind eye to Biden deciding to pardon his son, even though he said he wouldn't. “Did you say anything to Biden and Kamala when he said he wouldn’t pardon his son but did it anyway?" he posted. "And we had the same charge."

What charges does Boosie Badazz want POTUS to pardon?

In January 2025, Boosie initially asked POTUS for a pardon for a felony gun possession charge. Per Courthouse News, Boosie, real name Torrence Hatch, “faced state charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was arrested during a traffic stop in May 2023.”

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At the time, the outlet shares that police officers found two loaded handguns in a car that Boosie and a companion were in. This was discovered after a San Diego police officer, who was monitoring the social media platform of a gang member, saw Boosie with a pistol in his waistband.

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Despite the state charges being dismissed in 2023, Boosie was arrested by federal agents upon leaving the courtroom. Interestingly, the federal charge he was facing was the same as the state charge.

Steven “Shorty” Duarte, Boosie's alleged companion, allowed his legal team to appeal the charge, citing that his Second Amendment rights were violated. After the Ninth Circuit court agreed, the U.S. court ruled that “gun restrictions must be consistent with historical firearm regulations from the 18th and 19th centuries, when the Second Amendment was first enacted,” per the outlet. Duarte then had his case dismissed.

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Naturally, Boosie attempted to follow suit and was successful. However, Black Enterprise shared that a new indictment was filed against the rapper by U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath’s office. Unfortunately, it restates previous claims from the last case.