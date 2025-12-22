Bowen Yang Is Out at 'Saturday Night Live' — Here's the Net Worth He's Taking With Him Bowen has been a historic cast member on 'SNL,' so how much has he banked from the experience? By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 22 2025, 2:13 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When it comes to the cast of Saturday Night Live, it has been epic throughout the years. Boasting some of the most legendary names in comedy, SNL has always been a "who's who" of extraordinary talent. Bowen Yang was certainly comfortable among those comedic greats. However, his time at Saturday Night Live has come to a close.

The witty SNL star played everything from a SoulCycle instructor to Ryan Gosling's "peer" doctor and more, and he left audiences with many laughs along the way. But how much net worth did he garner in the process? Here's what we know about his net worth and decision to leave SNL.

Source: MEGA

Here's a peek at Bowen Yang's net worth.

Bowen was born Nov. 6, 1990, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. When he was a baby, Bowen's family moved to Montreal, Quebec, before moving to a town in Colorado in 1999. As a Chinese American comedian, he worked his way up the ladder of fame before starting his tenure on Saturday Night Live in 2019, according to Britannica. Throughout his comedic career and time on SNL, Bowen has earned an estimated net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2021, Bowen became the first SNL-featured player to earn a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in the category of acting. The SNL team quickly acknowledged his value, so that same year, after he was named on the list of Time’s 100 most influential people, Saturday Night Live gave him a full-time spot.

Why is Bowen leaving 'Saturday Night Live'?

Bowen's departure from the series in December 2025 came as a surprise to fans, who saw his career on an upward trajectory with no slowing any time soon. He was also a historic addition to the cast, as the first Chinese American full-time comedian on the show, and the first openly gay cast member. So, why did he decide to leave?

In a September 2025 interview with People, he worried that audiences were "getting sick" of him. However, the series creator Lorne Michaels put those fears to rest. Bowen recounted Lorne's reaction to his concern, sharing, "He was like, ‘That's not true. There's more for you to do. I need you.'"

However, aside from that little peek into his thought process, there's been no public explanation for Bowen's departure. And since Lorne quickly put those fears to rest, it seems unrelated to the newest shake-up at SNL.