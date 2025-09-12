Why Did Ego Nwodim Leave 'SNL'? She Left Soon After Being Marked Safe From Casting Shake-up “The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 12 2025, 4:19 p.m. ET Source: NBC

Comedian and actor Ego Nwodim had an utterly different plan for herself and her career. She initially pursued a medical career, earning a degree in biology from the University of Southern California (USC). However, once Ego caught the comedy bug, she knew she had found her forever passion.

In 2018, she joined the cast of the legendary Saturday Night Live, becoming only the seventh Black woman in the show's 50-plus-year history to do so. Through her time on the series, Ego developed hilarious characters like Officer Brown and L'evanka Trump, along with her hilarious impressions of Dionne Warwick, Cardi B, and Tiffany Haddish. Sadly, after a memorable seven-year run on SNL, Ego announced we would no longer call 30 Rockefeller in NYC her place of employment. So, why is she leaving SNL? Here's what we know.

Why did Ego Nwodim leave 'SNL'?

Ego shocked SNL fans when she announced she was leaving the sketch comedy show weeks ahead of its Season 51 premiere airing on Oct. 4, 2025. In her Instagram post, the actor confirmed she "decided" to leave the series.

“The hardest part of a great party is knowing when to say goodnight,” Ego wrote. "But after seven unforgettable seasons, I have decided to leave SNL. I am immensely grateful to Lorne for the opportunity, to my castmates, the writers, and the crew for their brilliance, support and friendship. Week after week on that stage taught me more than I could have ever imagined, and I will carry those memories (and that laughter) with me always. Now invite me to your weddings, please!!!”

The comedian didn't explicitly share what led to her decision to exit the show. However, as she previously shared, it seems as if she left on her own accord. Although Ego was the fifth cast member to confirm her exit following the show's monumental 50th season — joining Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim, who also shocked fans when they left before Season 51 — according to The Hollywood Reporter, she was included in the Season 51 casting lineup just five days before she chose to leave.

The outlet further mentioned that Ego would be returning alongside Kenan Thompson, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, “Weekend Update” anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost, Andrew Dismukes, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Ashley Padilla, and Jane Wickline.

Ego Nwodim's 'SNL' family showed their love to her amid her exit.

Following the comedian's news, several of her former co-stars rushed to her Instagram comments to pour into her and her comedic greatness. "I just texted you, but I also want to say it loud and proud here: it was an honor and total joy to get to work with you," she wrote. "One of the best to ever do it," SNL alum Cecily Strong wrote. "One of the best to ever do it, my friend. GOAT," current star Chloe Fineman wrote.