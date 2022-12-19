Cecily Strong Is the Latest Cast Member to Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

The wildly popular sketch comedy series announced her departure just hours before the Austin Butler-hosted episode. "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!" the show shared on Instagram alongside a photo of a cue card that read, "We'll miss you, Cecily!"

As we rewatch her final episode for the umpteenth time, we can't help but wonder: Why did Cecily Strong leave SNL? Here's everything we know so far about her surprising exit.