Source: Twitter

Guy Kept Ordering Cardboard Boxes from Amazon and Getting Bags of Granola Instead

By

I don't know about you, but when I buy something online, I always assume that's what's going to show up on my doorstep. I don't order something thinking, "Welp, let's hope that's the thing that I get!" 

But I have a feeling Dave Meslin isn't ever going to trust online shopping again after this debacle. Basically, he tried to order a pack of 25 cardboard boxes. What he got instead? Bags of granola. It happened repeatedly, but Dave didn't become convinced he'd gone crazy, as I would have. He figured out what was going on, but by that point, there was no way of knowing how to stop it. 