Boyfriend Seems to Weirdly Be Looking Forward to His Terminally Ill Girlfriend's Death

Listen to this insanity: "He has told me he wouldn't miss me too much because death is a normal part of life. He is totally chipper whenever we talk about it — upbeat, laughing, cracking jokes — and says he doesn't understand why I'm so serious, it's nothing sad or terrible. But as it's my life that's possibly ending, I feel understandably sad about it.

"When I remind him there's a chance I'm not going to die anytime soon (good thing, yes!), his face falls and he says things like, 'Fine, then I'll go to Switzerland on my own, can't miss that chance!'"