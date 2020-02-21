We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Boyfriend Seems to Weirdly Be Looking Forward to His Terminally Ill Girlfriend's Death

By

If you're with someone, and they seem to get weirdly excited at the prospect of your death, you should, um, run. Run as fast as possible in the opposite direction and never look back. That person is definitely not the one for you. 

One poor woman who has a terminal illness has discovered that her "supportive" boyfriend is actually way too excited for her demise, and she turned to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" to see if others believe she is overreacting. Something already tells me she is, if anything, underreacting to this situation. 