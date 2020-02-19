This Woman's Boyfriend Tried to Manage Her Birth Control and Trap Her Into Pregnancy

But, she writes, "He insists on buying the condoms himself. When I do buy them, he insists on having them in his house." He has freaked out on her for not taking their "family planning" seriously. (It remains to be explained if they've ever talked about wanting to have kids together; they're both quite young.)

On top of all that, he monitors her menstrual cycle, even using the same app she does to keep track of it. He asks her intimate personal details about her blood flow and other graphic things during her period, which would be OK if there was a good reason for it, like concern about her health or something. But creepily asking, "Do you know how to precisely locate your cervix position?" out of nowhere is not normal.