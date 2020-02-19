We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
This Woman's Boyfriend Tried to Manage Her Birth Control and Trap Her Into Pregnancy

Yesterday, there was the husband who refused to get a vasectomy because he basically wanted to trick his wife into having more kids than she wanted. Today, it's a boyfriend in his early 20s whose girlfriend began to catch on to how "weird" he was being about birth control. 

A struggling woman posted to Reddit's Relationships subreddit about how controlling her boyfriend was being lately about her menstrual cycle and her birth control. What she describes is absolutely insane and, luckily, the good people of Reddit confirmed her fears and helped her articulate why what he is doing is abusive. 