TikTok Star Bramty Juliette Has Been Big on Social Media for a Long Time

With over 957K followers, Bramty Juliette is one of TikTok’s most popular stars — but the brunette beauty had a dedicated fanbase long before the video-sharing app existed. 

The 24-year-old got her start on YouTube, where she and husband Luis Espina accumulated over 2.5 million subscribers on their joint channel "The Bramfam." Here’s the inside scoop on Bramty and her brood.

TikTok star Bramty Juliette was a teen mom.

The Peruvian content creator found out she was expecting her and Luis’ first child when she was just 18 years old. "I was scared as hell," she recalled in a 2016 video, "‘cause I’m Spanish, and if you’re Spanish, you’ll get your ass beat if you’re pregnant and stuff, so I was really scared for my mom and my older brother to find out."