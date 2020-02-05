TikTok Star Bramty Juliette Has Been Big on Social Media for a Long Time

TikTok Star Bramty Juliette Has Been Big on Social Media for a Long TimeBy Allison Cacich
With over 957K followers, Bramty Juliette is one of TikTok’s most popular stars — but the brunette beauty had a dedicated fanbase long before the video-sharing app existed.
The 24-year-old got her start on YouTube, where she and husband Luis Espina accumulated over 2.5 million subscribers on their joint channel "The Bramfam." Here’s the inside scoop on Bramty and her brood.
TikTok star Bramty Juliette was a teen mom.
The Peruvian content creator found out she was expecting her and Luis’ first child when she was just 18 years old. "I was scared as hell," she recalled in a 2016 video, "‘cause I’m Spanish, and if you’re Spanish, you’ll get your ass beat if you’re pregnant and stuff, so I was really scared for my mom and my older brother to find out."
Luis, who was living in a different city from Bramty at the time, was just as shocked by the news. "When she told me… I started shaking," he admitted. "I didn’t know what to say and then I was scared to go home because I know my mom, how she would react. I knew she’d be negative at first because we’re so young."
The pair welcomed daughter Penelope in March of 2015 when they were both 19. They tied the knot later that year because of Luis’ position in the U.S. Navy. "We got married because, as he said, he’s in the military and if we’re not married I can’t really live with him," Bramty previously explained.
"We got married sooner than later because we wanted to live together, ‘cause he wanted to be with his daughter, obviously, and we knew that if he was stationed in a different state and I was still living in Florida with my parents, a long distance relationship wouldn’t work," she added.
Bramty gave birth to twins in 2018.
Son Balcom and daughter Levy arrived on Nov. 22, 2018, and already have over 268K followers on their joint Instagram page. Bramty confessed that the beginning of her pregnancy was "a little tough," but the second trimester proved to be a lot easier for the young mom.
Out of her three kids, the fashion enthusiast told fans in August that Levy is the most like her. "She’s the exact duplicate of me when it comes to personality. It amazes me how much we are alike. She’s so tiny yet SO feisty," Bramty wrote on social media.
"When Balcom and Levy were born, they had to be in the NICU right away. The nurses who cared for them told me that Levy was a feisty, loud little baby, they weren’t wrong," she continued. "Definitely my child."
In a post on the twins’ first birthday, Bramty referred to Balcom as her "trouble maker," adding, "I asked God for one more baby after I had Penelope and he said 'lmao nah you gonna get two' and here we are with our hearts full and our lives complete."
You can see all four family members on Bramty’s TikTok account, @bramty.
