'Extreme Weight Loss' Star Brandi Mallory Was Found Dead in a Chipotle Parking Lot 'Extreme Weight Loss' star Brandi Mallory was found dead on Nov. 9, 2023, leading many to wonder what the reality star's cause of death was. By Joseph Allen Nov. 17 2023, Published 9:40 a.m. ET

The Gist: Former Extreme Weight Loss contestant Brandi Mallory was found dead in her car in a Chipotle parking lot at age 40.

The cause of death hasn't been revealed in her case yet, but no foul play is suspected.

Brandi was a contestant on Extreme Weight Loss during the show's fourth season in 2014.

On Nov. 9, 2023, Brandi Mallory, one of the stars of the ABC series Extreme Weight Loss, was found dead in a Chipotle parking lot. Following the shocking news of the former reality star's death, many want to better understand exactly what happened to Brandi.

Brandi appeared on Season 4 of Extreme Weight Loss, which aired in 2014. She was known for being an advocate for body positivity. Now, almost a decade later, there are many unanswered questions regarding her death. Here's what we know.

What was Brandi Mallory's cause of death?

The Atlanta Police Department reported that Brandi was last seen on surveillance footage on Nov. 8, 2023, as she drove to a local Chipotle. Brandi entered the restaurant, returned to the vehicle with her food, but never left. The owner of a nearby deli reported Brandi's car to the police after he noticed it the next morning. He noticed that the car was still there later in the day.

Brandi was ultimately found dead in the car at the age of 40. No cause of death has been released in the case yet, which is still under investigation. No foul play is suspected in relation to Brandi's death. Brandi's family held a candlelight vigil for her on Nov. 12, and a memorial service is planned for Nov. 19. As news of her death spread, some of her fellow contestants from Extreme Weight Loss paid tribute to her legacy.

Fellow 'Extreme Weight Loss' contestants paid tribute to Brandi.

Kim Williams Maxile, a contestant on Season 5 of the show, paid tribute to Brandi in a video. "Rest in Love sis," she captioned the video. "To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss @extweightloss sis, @brandimallory you will be missed. I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going."

"You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity," she continued. "I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world." During her time on the show, Brandi competed in a Half Ironman, an extreme fitness challenge that requires contestants to run, swim, and bike more than 70 miles in under eight hours.