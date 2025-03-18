Eagles Brandon Graham Is Married to a Community-Focused Social Worker and Psychotherapist Brandon may be a superstar, but Carlyne is a star in her own way. By Ivy Griffith Published March 18 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @carlynegraham

When the Philadelphia Eagles took home the big win at Super Bowl LIX, it was the pinnacle of so many players' careers. With the win of a lifetime under his belt for the second time, Eagles' defensive end player Brandon Graham announced that he was retiring from the NFL in March 2025.

He had long joked that the 2024 season was his "farewell tour" and he put paid to that claim when he announced his retirement. But what awaits Brandon at home, with his NFL dreams behind him? As it turns out, Brandon is married to a woman who is both a community hero and a psychotherapist. Here's what we know about his wife and the life they share.

Here's what we know about the community hero that Brandon Graham is married to.

According to NFLRadar, Brandon Graham started dating Carlyne in the 2000s. They tied the knot in 2014, elevating her to the vaunted status of wife of an NFL superstar. However, Carlyne Graham has plenty of accolades and accomplishments of her own.

The outlet reports that she was born Feb. 5, 1986, in Detroit, Mich. Carlyne graduated from Crockett Technical High School in 2004 and then attended Lane College. There, she earned dual degrees in sociology and criminal justice when she graduated in 2008. However, Carlyne didn't stop there. She attended Loyola University where she earned a Master's degree in social work and child and family law in 2012.

She has put those degrees to good use, helping people in her community as vice president of a non-profit she started with Brandon, called Team Graham, she helps educate and provide support to young people who need a little help reaching their potential. They host a charity event every year. Carlyne has also worked as a case manager and director of social servies before pursuing her career as a licensed therapist.

After working as a therapist for a number of years alongside women at The Postpartum Stress Center, Carlyne helped found Carla's Circle, a mentor program that aims to help women and girls. They aim to provide financial literacy and help young ladies in the Detroit area, according to their YouTube.

Brandon and Carlyne share two children.

And with all that keeping her busy, plus her husband's high-profile NFL career, Carlyne has managed to find the time to raise two children. Carlyne and Brandon have two kids together: daughter Emerson Abigail Graham, and son Bryson Graham.

When Brandon announced his retirement plans in 2025, Carlyne took a moment on social media to thank the city that welcomed her family for the duration of his time in Philadelphia. She shared a video of her and Brandon waving, with the caption, "Thank you, Philly!"