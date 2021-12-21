Here's Everything We Know About 'Street Outlaws' Cast Member Brandon James

On Season 3 of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, fans will watch as JJ Da Boss and the MSO gear up for another epic street race — and this time around, there's a lineup of eight elite teams from all across the country. One of the racers representing team Cali will be none other than Brandon James. While Brandon may be known for appearing on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, there’s a lot that audiences don’t know about the racing star.

Keep reading to find out all we know about Brandon before the upcoming premiere of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.