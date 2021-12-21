Here's Everything We Know About 'Street Outlaws' Cast Member Brandon James

Here's Everything We Know About 'Street Outlaws' Cast Member Brandon JamesBy Toni Sutton
Dec. 20 2021, Published 8:13 p.m. ET
In 2022, the Street Outlaws franchise is kicking things into overdrive with three back-to-back season premieres. Come the new year, the best names in the street racing business will have plenty of surprises thrown their way, as well as twists, turns, and a whole lot of grit, grease, and good times. Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America and Street Outlaws: OKC will be back for brand new seasons, along with the debut of the all-new Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN.
On Season 3 of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, fans will watch as JJ Da Boss and the MSO gear up for another epic street race — and this time around, there's a lineup of eight elite teams from all across the country. One of the racers representing team Cali will be none other than Brandon James. While Brandon may be known for appearing on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, there’s a lot that audiences don’t know about the racing star.
Keep reading to find out all we know about Brandon before the upcoming premiere of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America.
Who is 'Street Outlaws' star Brandon James?
Brandon James is one of the youngest racers in the No Prep scene, but this doesn’t hold the native Californian back. The 28-year-old attended Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School, after which he and his dad decided to get involved in the racing scene with a '56 Chevy Bel Air. (They later swapped it for a '68 Mustang.) Street Outlaw’s Jay Boddie noticed the father-son duo, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Per Reality Titbit, Brandon has said, "If it wasn't for Boddie seeing the determination from me, I wouldn’t have this chance I do today." All that determination has seemed to pay off because Brandon became the winner of Mega Cash Days 2021. Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days is a series featuring the entire bunch of Street Outlaws all-stars as they all battle it out in a race to win the grand prize of $600,000. Brandon faced some big obstacles on his quest for victory — namely his competitors.
In an interview with Dragzine, Brandon discussed going into the huge competition, his victory, and what the win has done for him. "We obviously went wanting to win, but the expectation was to go-rounds," explained. "We certainly didn’t think we were going to win it undefeated. It was never like that. We just wanted to prove that as a team we belonged, and whether we won it or not, [that now] people know who we are."
When it comes to the win Brandon shared, "It’s allowed us to continue being a part of all this, and there’s only more exposure to come from here. We want to win and prove that this win wasn’t a fluke, and we deserve to be here. We don’t want to win one thing and disappear, but always be a contender."
You can catch Brandon on Season 3 of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America when it premieres on Jan. 11, 2022, at 8 pm EST on Discovery.