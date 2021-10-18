James Birdman Finney's Love Life Is Shrouded in Secrecy — Does He Have a Wife?

A longtime favorite among adrenaline junkies and far beyond, Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings captures the shenanigans of drivers like Ryan Martin , Daddy Dave, and James Birdman Finney . The action-packed show plunges viewers straight into the spectacular world of street racing. How do the drivers' loved ones handle it all? Take Birdman — does he have a girlfriend or a wife?

He and Kim Ynfante, a fellow Texas native, started dating a while ago, but it's not entirely certain how they are doing now. Birdman's current marital status is unknown.

A street racing veteran, Birdman mostly uses social media to share updates about forthcoming competitions, Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings tapings, and other, work-related adventures. A surprisingly private person, Birdman rarely ever talks about his love life.

A real heavyweight with over two decades of experience, Birdman has proven time and time again that he is a fearless driver with an unmatched ability to handle the gravest challenges. Celebrated for his daredevil approach and charismatic personality, he has astounded viewers with his incredible talents. The proud owner of true beauties like the Chevrolet Camaro, Birdman has won a few races. With whom does the star of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings celebrate? Does he have a wife?

Birdman had a harrowing accident in 2020 during the filming of 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.'

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings stars know a thing or two about the dangerous world of street racing and the risks that come with partaking in a competition. Birdman suffered a horrific accident in the summer of 2020, leaving viewers across the world terrified. According to Oil City News, Birdman broke his hand and cracked several ribs. He was taken to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyo. after the race went wrong.

"I ain't gonna lie ... that s--t hurt! Broken hand, labral tear in shoulder, small tear in aorta, collapsed lung, torn cartilage in rib cage. I've fought some big motherf---ers in my life but I ain't ever had an a-- whippin' like this," Birdman explained in a Facebook post. "Tighter seat belts and I probably would have walked away with just a broken hand ... torn seat belt."

He also shared a few details about his beloved car — which was beyond the point of no return. In the same breath, he also rejected offers for a GoFundMe page. "Car is not repairable," he added. "Thanks for all the offers to set up a GoFundMe account, but no, we ain't doing that. If y'all wanna help, buy some apparel!" Fortunately for fans, Birdman had a speedy recovery, and he has already returned to Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings. Let's hope nothing will keep him away from the show again.