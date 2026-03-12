Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Are the Ultimate Power Couple — Here's Her Net Worth Macaulay and Brenda share the childhood experience of fame from a young age. By Ivy Griffith Published March 12 2026, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

For those who grew up watching Macaulay Culkin as a child actor, there was always this hope for him that life would get better. He struggled through the years with the impact of sudden, enormous fame, and it showed in some of his biggest life struggles. But eventually, he found his happily ever after in former Disney Channel star Brenda Song.

Brenda has a successful career of her own, but the combo of Brenda and Macaulay makes them one of the most impressive Millennial power couples. Not to mention, they're ridiculously and adorably in love. When receiving his 2023 Walk of Fame star, Macaulay tearfully told Brenda, "You are absolutely everything," thanking her for giving him a family. Here's what we know about Brenda's net worth and the way their combined wealth has created a new home for them in Los Angeles.

What is Brenda Song's net worth?

Brenda was born in California on March 27, 1988. Her father is Hmong, and her mother is Thai-American. According to her IMDb, Brenda excelled at a young age, and by the time she was in ninth grade, she was named an All-American Scholar, and she also happens to hold a black belt in Taekwondo. Her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Brenda Song Actor Net worth: $8 million Brenda Song is a former Disney Channel child star who went on to fall in love with fellow former child star Macaulay Culkin. Birthdate: March 27, 1988 Birthplace: Carmichael, Calif. Marriages: 0 Children: 2

She started acting at the age of six, but first rose to fame in the role of London Tipton in the Disney Channel's mega hit The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which aired in 2005. Brenda went on to star in other series such as That's So Raven, The Bernie Mac Show, 7th Heaven, George Lopez, and 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd.

She and Macaulay got engaged in 2022 and have been together since 2017, but it's unclear when they will tie the knot or if they may have done so in secret.

Brenda and fiance Macaulay Culkin bought a massive home in Los Angeles for $10 million.

If you combine that net worth with Macaulay's estimated net worth of around $30 million, it makes a lot of sense when you examine March 2026 headlines announcing that the couple had dropped a jaw-dropping $10.3 million on a sprawling new home in the Los Angeles area.

Macaulay and Brenda share two children together, so like most young families, they need a lot of room. According to Hello! Magazine, the house comes with a whopping six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, spanning 10,000 square feet.