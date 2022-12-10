Brendan Fraser's Sons Helped Him Back on the Horse and Revived His Acting Career

Brendan Fraser's career had insane momentum from the late nineties into the mid-2000s but then people stopped seeing anything from him coming out. Some may have figured the star was just at the end of his career after the release of the universally disliked The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, but there was much more to it.

After dealing with an assault, he spiraled into depression due to the trauma. His recent success with The Whale only happened because of how his sons inspired him, so let's get to know Brendan Fraser's three sons.