Source: Legacy.com; Crash Bandicoot One of the Most Recognizable Voices in the Gaming World Has Suddenly Passed Away What was Brendan O'Brien's cause of death? The original voice of Crash Bandicoot from the 1990 Naughty Dog game series has died at 60 years old. By Jamie Lerner May 16 2023, Published 9:43 a.m. ET

Many of us don’t always know the faces behind the video game characters, but Brendan O’Brien was notable for voicing the original Crash Bandicoot. The child of two Hollywood stars, Olga San Juan and Edmond O’Brien, Brendan made his acting debut at only 10 years old in 1973’s Honor Thy Father. But sadly, on March 23, 2023, Brendan’s life was cut short at the age of 60.

Although Brendan passed away in March, the news was only made public in May 2023. Brendan’s obituary was found on Legacy.com, which said, “He laid down his guitar on March 23, 2023.” So what happened to the Naughty Dog Crash Bandicoot actor, and what was his cause of death?

Brendan O’Brien’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

As of May 2023, Brendan’s cause of death is sadly unknown. This information may never be revealed to the public, as his family could prefer to keep the details private. However, we know how Brendan’s parents passed away, so he may share some genetic similarities with them.

Brendan’s father, Edmond, passed away at 69 years old in 1985 due to complications with Alzheimer’s. Brendan’s mother’s health declined after a stroke in the 1970s. Olga passed away of kidney failure in 2009 at the age of 81.

The sudden passing of Brendan O’Brien has shaken the internet.

Gamers everywhere mourned the loss of Brendan when the news broke. Crimson Mayhem tweeted, “Today is a sad day for Crash Bandicoot fans. On March 23, 2023, the voice of the titular character, Brendan O'Brien, passed away. My condolences go out to his friends and family.”

The official Crash Bandicoot account also wrote, “Sharing our sincere condolences to Brendan O’Brien’s loved ones for his passing. He was an incredible talent who brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans.”

amazingly underrated voice actor and a huge loss. he was the man behind pretty much all of the voices in crash 1 and most of them in the ps1 trilogy.



he was on an interview with BAM! Box a while back and he seemed like such a fun guy, too. rest in peace, brendan o'brien. https://t.co/UzG4D1oUox pic.twitter.com/Lf6MMfN2we — dilly (@n64cartridges) May 15, 2023

Brendan is survived by his wife, Ingrid K. Behrens, whom he met in 1995 and married in 2000. “They spent their time living a life filled with laughter, love, and adventures,” his obituary said. “One of those adventures would take them to the top of the Grapevine and Los Padres National Forest," it continued. "They enjoyed exploring the trails with their dogs, listening to music, and reading (every subject imaginable). Brendan was on top of the world in the national forest he would call home.”