How to Solve the Nachoya Shrine in 'Tears of the Kingdom' — Recall Ability The Nachoya Shrine is the last shrine you need to complete the tutorial in 'Tears of the Kingdom' — but most of the solution is finding the shrine. By Sara Belcher May 15 2023, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

Before you can truly begin your adventure in Tears of the Kingdom, you'll first have to complete the four shrines on Great Sky Island. To open the Temple of Time, Rauru will send you to find one final shrine — though this one is a bit tricky to locate. Thankfully, most of the puzzle for this shrine involves finding it, and you'll need the Recall ability to do so. Since Zelda has just given it to you, this will be the perfect opportunity to get the hang of it. Here's the solution to this tricky shrine.

How to get to the Nachoyah Shrine.

Getting to this shrine is arguably the hardest part. Once you've spoken with Rauru and received the travel option, fast travel to the Room of Awakening, but don't leave the starting room. To your left, there's a series of gears rotating along the wall. Walk over to the platform to the left of the exit and use Ascend to get on top of it.

Source: Nintendo

Next, you'll want to wait until the spokes of the gear closest to you are about the same height as the platform. Use Recall to move them in the opposite direction and hop on. Make sure to time yourself so you get to the other gear when one of its spokes it level with the other. Use Recall on the other gear to have it turn in the opposite direction and use this to enter the cave on the opposite side.

Follow the cave to the end and you'll come across the Nachoyah Shrine. As previously stated, this will be your first opportunity to really practice using the Recall ability since Zelda gifted it to you at the Temple of Time. It may take a couple of tries to successfully cross, but this is the only way to access the Nachoyah Shrine.

Source: Nintendo

How to solve the Nachoyah Shrine.

Solving the shrine is actually incredibly simple, and you really only need the Recall ability to complete it. To start, use Recall on the raft in the water so that you can get from the first platform to the next. Be sure to time it right so you have time to jump on it before it moves backward, or you'll have to try again.

Once you've crossed to the next platform, you'll then want to wait until the raft falls from the waterfall ahead of you, then use Recall on it when it's within range so Link can jump. Use this to ride it up to the upper level. There's also a chest on this platform, and to get to it you'll want to use a similar method as you did to get to the shrine. Use Recall on the gear to the left and hop on top of it to get the chest above.