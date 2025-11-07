MMA Fighter Brendan Schaub's Young Daughter Deals With a Challenging Muscular Condition "I like to think with all the work and discipline she’s gonna need to beat this diagnosis is the sole reason the big man upstairs chose me to be her dad." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 7 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @brendanschaub

Becoming a parent can be one of the most challenging and yet rewarding experiences in the life of any human. And when your child is healthy, you often take for granted just how easy it is to make it through life's milestones. But when your child has physical challenges and disabilities, you can face a whole host of complications that many people don't even think about. Even getting out the door can require extra preparation and forethought.

For former MMA fighter, comedian, and podcast host Brendan Schaub, his daughter's health challenges mean that life looks a little different in the Schaub household. Of course, different — but still loving. Here's what we know about how his daughter's health is doing these days and what she appears to be diagnosed with.

Here's an update on Brendan Schaub's daughter's health.

On Brendan's social media accounts, you'll see a proud father beaming as he holds his little daughter. Brendan and his wife, Joanna Schaub (née Zanella), welcomed baby Billie Isabel on Nov. 22, 2023, joining her two older brothers. From the beginning, little Billie faced a whole host of challenges. In January 2024, Brendan took to social media to provide an update of sorts.

He shared, "Most of my family and close friends know my baby girl has been in and out of the hospital since the day she was born. She needs to have emergency surgery on Thursday." An emotional Brendan continued, "So I have to cancel my tour dates in Nashville and Austin … I won’t be on the podcast. I haven’t missed a week of podcasting in 12 years, so it’s pretty serious … Hopefully this all goes well, and it’s just a phase. Love you guys.”

He has posted after her surgeries through the years, but hasn't been overly open about what exactly she has been diagnosed with. However, a November 2025 post included him sharing her diagnosis, giving a peek into what the plucky little toddler has been dealing with.

In the post, they noted that she was being fitted with AFO (Ankle/Foot Orthoses) braces to help stabilize her lower legs when walking. She seems to be doing well, although Joanna called the day she was fitted for braces "not an easy day."

What exactly is "hypotonia"?

On his podcast, Brendan explained that little Billie was diagnosed with hypotonia. In a video shared to Instagram, he explained, "My baby girl hasn’t had it easy from day one. I like to think with all the work and discipline she’s gonna need to beat this diagnosis is the sole reason the big man upstairs chose me to be her dad. Not only will she be walking but I bet she will be able to keep up with her two big brothers. Game on. Thanks for all the love and support."

But what exactly is hypotonia? According to the Cleveland Clinic, hypotonia is medical speak for "low muscle tone." The clinic adds, "It’s often the symptom of an underlying medical condition. Hypotonia and muscle weakness aren’t the same, although muscle weakness is a symptom of hypotonia." A number of conditions can lead to hypotonia, including autism, cerebral palsy, Tay-Sachs Disease, and more.

With hypotonia, a baby can often appear floppy or weak and can struggle to reach physical milestones. Therapy and medical interventions can help strengthen the muscles and retrain the nerve bundles that may be affected, leading to improved mobility and strength over time.

@brendanschaub Gotta put the fam first for once in my life. I won’t be on the pods rest of the week and Nashville and Austin tour dates are cancelled. ❤️ ♬ original sound - Brendan Schaub Source: TikTok / @brendanschaub