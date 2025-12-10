Where Does Brett Cooper Stand Politically? Her Views on Trump and Immigration Explained "My job is just to talk to people." By Darrell Marrow Published Dec. 10 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/Brett Cooper

Commentator Brett Cooper has built a massive following on YouTube. However, some fans are still curious about her political beliefs. Brett is a Gen Z, populist conservative who’s generally pro-Trump, skeptical of feminism, and unafraid to argue with big-name Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz.

Another big part of her brand is cultural conservatism aimed at young women. She often talks about marriage, motherhood, and fitness as core priorities for women. "My views on family are definitely more traditional," she told NPR. However, it’s her political leanings that spark the most debate. Here’s a closer look at where her views stand.

What are Brett Cooper’s political views?

Brett is a 24-year-old conservative political commentator and actress who built her name at The Daily Wire before launching her own independent YouTube show, The Brett Cooper Show. In an interview with NPR, she described her politics as “mostly populist or conservative” and “generally pro-Trump,” but stressed that people tune in for her personality more than for an ideology. "My job is just to talk to people," she said. "I don't really consider myself a newscaster."

Brett is largely in Trump’s corner, especially when it comes to his anti-establishment image and hardline stance on immigration. She has praised him for taking a tougher approach to border policy and refugees. She also backed his plans to crack down on Afghan refugees and other immigrant groups. “I think it's safe to say both illegal and legal immigration are absolutely in fact overrunning our country,” she said, per NPR.

However, the YouTube personality is willing to publicly break with Trump when she thinks he’s off-message for his base. After Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that the U.S. needs high-skilled immigrants because Americans lack certain talents, Brett pushed back.

“I think my disappointment and concern was shared by my audience and people who are like me,” she told NPR, calling it “the worst thing for a president to say.” She also criticized Trump when he brushed off public fears about inflation and affordability as a Democratic hoax. Brett argued that high prices remain a serious issue for her viewers.

Brett Cooper has shaken up the Republican Party.

One of the clearest windows into Brett’s politics came during a very public spat with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz over far-right activist Nick Fuentes. After Tucker Carlson interviewed Nick, Cruz blasted the interview and called Nick a Nazi. Brett responded on her show by defending Tucker’s decision to host Fuentes, according to The Washington Post.

However, in her NPR interview, Brett explained her stance less as a defense of Nick’s rhetoric and more as a free-speech and “Streisand effect” issue. "For Gen Z, what people on both sides of the aisle need to realize is, the more that you tell my generation not to watch something, not to look into something, not to listen to something, that something is bad, or censor somebody, we're going to go look for that content," she said.