'English Teacher' Star Brian Jordan Alvarez Faces Allegations Amid TikTok Popularity Surge

"I didn't know what to do. I'm on set with my director, who is assaulting me."

Content warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault. Viral TikTok trends and hit TV shows don’t often overlap, but English Teacher creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez has managed to bridge that gap seamlessly. With over 800,000 followers on TikTok and more than 500,000 on Instagram, his consistent uploads — often one to two videos a day — have become a staple for fans. As his viral success continues, English Teacher star Brian Jordan Alvarez now faces serious allegations that have begun to dominate conversations online.

While comments on his most recent TikTok and Instagram posts remain overwhelmingly positive, discussions on Reddit tell a different story. Brian’s steady stream of TikTok content has been a reliable source of humor and escapism for his audience. Some worry the allegations may force him to take a step back from giving his followers their daily “good loving.” Others fear the controversy could put the future of English Teacher — which has yet to be renewed for a second season — at serious risk.

Brian Jordan Alvarez allegations resurface as his TikTok popularity grows.

Brian is facing renewed allegations of sexual misconduct. The claims were brought forward by fellow actor Jon Ebeling, who has accused Brian of non-consensual sexual advances during their collaboration on the 2016 web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

According to Vulture, Jon described a specific incident during the filming of a scene under a comforter: “I am assuming nobody on set knows what's going on under the comforter, and I'm just frozen. I didn’t know what to do. I’m on set with my director, who is assaulting me. It was a horrible feeling.” Jon further explained, “I was like, ‘Wait a second. I didn’t consent to this. We didn’t talk about this.’ I was raped.”

The scene in question was reportedly based on a real-life encounter between Jon and Brian. Jon told Vulture that prior to the shoot, he had allowed Brian to perform oral sex on him after feeling pressured to “hook up.” Brian has denied the allegations, maintaining that all interactions were consensual and stating that Jon “enthusiastically gave consent.” Jon said he filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department and reported Brian to the Screen Actors Guild.

These claims initially surfaced during the early promotion of English Teacher but went largely unnoticed. Now, with Brian’s popularity surging — especially on TikTok — the allegations are receiving renewed scrutiny.

Fan reactions to the allegations could impact Brian’s viral success.

On Reddit, fans have been vocal about their mixed feelings regarding the allegations. Some users are expressing discomfort, stating they may stop supporting Brian’s work. Others argue that they need more information before passing judgment. The comments on his most recent TikTok and Instagram posts, however, remain positive with fans continuing to praise and support him.

One Redditor noted: "This was brought up on Instagram at the time English Teacher was released and it was fully ignored. Glad it’s getting attention now!" A second fan said it was "upsetting" to read about the allegations. The individual was heartbroken for Jon as the entire encounter was documented and must've been "confusing" for him.

The future of 'English Teacher' remains uncertain as fans plead for Season 2.

While Brian’s TikTok videos have propelled his online fame, English Teacher has also been a significant part of his recent success. The FX series has earned a loyal fanbase, with viewers consistently calling for a second season. However, the resurfacing of these allegations now threatens the show’s future.

Many fans worry the controversy could influence FX’s decision to renew the series. The timing is particularly striking, as English Teacher has been gaining momentum alongside Brian’s viral TikTok presence. As the situation develops, the show’s fate remains unclear, leaving fans uncertain about whether they’ll get the second season they’ve been hoping for. At this time, fans of the actor and English Teacher will have to wait for more details as this is still a developing story.