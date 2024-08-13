Home > Human Interest How Much Is Brian Niccol Worth? Chipotle CEO Makes Move to Starbucks Starbucks has ousted CEO Laxman Narasimhan effective immediately. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 13 2024, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

When you think of rich people, you often think of CEOs: Elon Musk, Warren Buffet, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates — the list goes on and on. While tech company executives typically top that list, food chains definitely rake in the big bucks, as well. And in recent food chain news, it has been announced that Brian Niccol, the former CEO of Taco Bell and current CEO of Chipotle, will be moving on over to Starbucks.

Starbucks has ousted their current CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, effective immediately, and Niccol is set to take over in early September 2024. Now that he's been in charge of some of the biggest food chains in the world, folks want to know — just how much is serial CEO Brian Niccol worth?

What is Brian Niccol's net worth?

Brian Niccol served as the Chief Executive Officer of Taco Bell from January 2015 to February 2018, per his LinkedIn profile, at which time he transferred over to Chipotle Mexican Grill. He has served as the company's director, CEO, and Chairman of the Board for over 6 years, seeing the brand through several scandals and food illness issues.

Reports on Niccol's official net worth vary, but it's currently estimated to sit somewhere between $65 million and $300 million. He is often listed among the richest food chain CEOs in the world, and reports show that his salary is about $1.3 million per year.

Birthdate: Dec. 16, 1974 Birthplace: Orange County, Calif. Wife: Jennifer Niccol Children: Three kids

Brian Niccol's departure from Chipotle has been accompanied by a decline in stock value.

Of course, when any major changes are made to a business, they're likely to be followed by a change in stock value, whether negative or positive. Brian Niccol's transfer from Chipotle to Starbucks is the perfect example: In the time since the news was announced, Chipotle's stock has fallen around 10 percent, while Starbucks's has risen more than 20 percent, per CNBC.

Starbucks's decision to replace Laxman Narasimhan, who took over from former CEO Howard Schultz in March 2023, comes after a year full of declining sales, controversy, and falling shares.