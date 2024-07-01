Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships What's the Net Worth of Phoebe Adele Gates, the Daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates? "We want to strike a balance where they have the freedom to do anything but not a lot so they could go out and do nothing,” said Bill By Brandon Charles Jul. 1 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The eighth richest person in the world has $133.3 billion dollars to play around with. Bill Gates’ daughter is not worth as much as her father. Or her billionaire mother.

Phoebe Adele Gates, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, recently graduated early from Stanford and published a diary of graduation day for Nylon. The article piqued interest in the influencer (Phoebe has 427K followers on Instagram and 244.2K followers on TikTok), her dating life (she's currently dating The Beatles' Paul McCartney's grandson Arthur Donald), and considering she’s the offspring of one of the richest people on the planet, her net worth.

What is Phoebe Adele Gates’ net worth?

Just because dad is worth over a hundred billion dollars and mom is reportedly worth $11 billion dollars, Phoebe’s relatively broke all things considered. The recent college graduate is a millionaire, but her net worth is pocket change in the world’s her parents orbit. According to multiple sources, Phoebe, and her siblings, are worth between $10 and $20 million each.

Phoebe Adele Gates Recent College Graduate, Influencer, Women’s Health and Reproductive Rights Activist Net worth: $10 - $20 Million Phoebe Adele Gates is the youngest child of Bill and Melinda Gates. In addition to being an influencer, Phoebe is the co-founder of Phia, an upcoming digital fashion platform Birthdate: Sept. 14, 2002 Birthplace: Seattle, Wash. Father: Bill Gates Mother: Melinda Gates Relationships: Arthur Donald (present), Robert Ross (former) Siblings: Jennifer Gates (28), Rory Gates (23)

Phoebe’s net worth is relatively modest because her parents agree with Warren Buffett.

Long before Phoebe was a college graduate, her net worth was discussed publicly. At TED2014, Bill and Melinda Gates spoke at length about their charity work. In fact, the talk is titled, "Why giving away our wealth has been the most satisfying thing we've done." After discussing the importance of helping the neediest of children, host Chris Anderson asked about Gates’ kid.

Chris asked, “Bringing up three children when you’re the world’s richest family seems like a social experiment without much prior art. How have you managed it? What’s been your approach?”

Bill responded, “Well, I’d say overall the kids get a great education, but you’ve got to make sure they have a sense of their own ability and what they’re doing to go and do, and our philosophy has been to be very clear with them - most of the money’s going to the foundation - and help them find something they’re excited about. We want to strike a balance where they have the freedom to do anything but not a lot of money showered on them so they could go out and do nothing.”

A minute later, Bill explained where the idea of not giving his kids billions of dollars of inheritance originated. “We read an article long, actually, before we got married, where Warren Buffett talked about that (inheritance), and we’re quite convinced that it wasn’t a favor either to society or the kids.”

Before Phoebe was linked to a grandkid of a Beatle, she dated fellow Stanford student Robert Ross