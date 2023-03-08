Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Source: Instagram/@theofficialrobertross Who Is Bill Gates's Daughter Phoebe Dating? Meet Robert Ross By Haylee Thorson Mar. 8 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’s dating life was a hot topic this year. The 67-year-old business magnate’s relationship with fellow tech executive and tennis aficionado Paula Hurd, 60, came to light in early February, with sources claiming the couple to be “inseparable.” However, he isn’t the only Gates family member whose romance is being publicly discussed in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Phoebe Gates, Bill Gates’s 20-year-old Stanford student daughter, recently opened up about her dating life in an interview with The Information. Read on to learn more about her relationship, her partner’s background, and her thoughts on dating as the daughter of a public figure — including the public reaction to her being in an interracial relationship.

Source: Instagram/@theofficialrobertross

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Phoebe Gates dating?

Phoebe Gates is currently in a relationship with Stanford alum Robert Ross. On Instagram, the duo loves posting sweet photos documenting their romance. From birthdays to wedding celebrations, their social media posts consistently feature special moments they’ve shared.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram post for Phoebe’s 20th birthday, Robert uploaded a slideshow of adorable photos taken throughout their relationship. “Happy birthday my love,” the Lume co-founder wrote in his caption, followed by a red heart emoji.

Phoebe Gates’s boyfriend, Robert Ross, has an impressive background.

Phoebe’s partner is a man of many talents. In 2021, Robert obtained his Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence from Stanford University, per his LinkedIn profile. Directly after, he pursued a Master of Science in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence & Cybersecurity from the same prestigious university.

Article continues below advertisement

At Stanford, Robert was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and held various titles throughout his stint with the chapter. In 2019, he was the director of recruitment, the director of diversity and inclusion, and the president.

After graduating from the private California university, Robert worked as a full-time associate product manager at Google. However, his most recent career endeavor may be his most admirable. In January 2023, the Stanford alum co-founded Lume, an AI tool that “helps engineering teams build and maintain custom data integrations with no code.”

Article continues below advertisement

Phoebe Gates recently opened up about her dating life.

As a staunch advocate for women’s health, reproductive rights, and sustainability, Phoebe doesn’t shy away from posting about values she holds near and dear. In a July 2022 essay for Vogue, the TikToker elaborated on the bleak implications of ending Roe v. Wade. And she continues to openly defend the people and principles closest to her.