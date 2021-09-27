Does Brian Ortega Have a Girlfriend? Here's What We Know About His Love Life

Does Brian Ortega Have a Girlfriend? Here's What We Know About His Love LifeBy Kelly Corbett
Sep. 27 2021, Published 5:07 p.m. ET
Brian Ortega is a household name when it comes to MMA. The 30-year-old UFC champion knows how to pack a punch in the ring and continues to maintain his reputation and strength. However, what many fans don't often see is the softer side of Brian. As it turns out, the Los Angeles-based fighter is currently smitten with another MMA fighter: Tracy Cortez.
Brian Ortega is dating Tracy Cortez.
Brian Ortega is currently dating UFC women’s flyweight contender Tracy Cortez. Brian posted his first photo with her on his Instagram in July 2021. "Every king has their queen," he wrote in the caption, adding a puzzle piece and heart emoji.
According to First Sportz, they connected after Brian commented on one of her Instagram posts, saying "F--k it, ima shoot my shot."
While their shared interests obviously include MMA, they both take pride in their Mexican culture, too. Brian and Tracy both display the Mexican and American flag emojis in their bios. For Mexican Independence Day in Sept. 2021, Brian even shared an adorable video of them dancing together on Instagram.
What happened to Brian Ortega's long-term girlfriend, Stephanie Roberts?
When Brian made his relationship with Tracy official on Instagram, not all of his followers were happy. "What happened to the mother of his children? I thought they were together for hella years. Anyone got the tea on that?" one user asked in the comments.
As The Focus reports, Brian was in a long-term relationship with a woman named Stephanie Roberts. Together, Brian and Stephanie had two children. While it is unknown how many years they were together and when things ended, Facebook photos of them date back to as early as 2012.
Stephanie's last Facebook post regarding Brian was in 2019 when she shared a link to his foundation.
Brian Ortega has also been romantically linked to actress Halle Berry.
In 2019, Brian was also rumored to have been seeing Halle Berry after she posted a #ManCrushMonday photo with him on Twitter.
As Brian told Sporting News, he met Halle at UFC 232, where they took a photo together and followed each other on Instagram. Shortly after meeting, she reached out to him asking him to train her for her 2020 movie Bruised, in which she played a beaten down MMA fighter looking for redemption.
Brian later confirmed to Middle Easy that their relationship was strictly business. "We just ended up talking. I became the internet Man Crush Monday, I guess. We talked a little bit in person. She’s dope man, but just the way our schedules and lives lined up, I had to do my thing and she had to do hers," he told the outlet.
As Brian and Tracy's love story heats up, we'll keep you updated. It's safe to say that they definitely make a power couple!