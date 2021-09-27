Does Brian Ortega Have a Girlfriend? Here's What We Know About His Love Life

Brian Ortega is currently dating UFC women’s flyweight contender Tracy Cortez. Brian posted his first photo with her on his Instagram in July 2021. "Every king has their queen," he wrote in the caption , adding a puzzle piece and heart emoji.

According to First Sportz, they connected after Brian commented on one of her Instagram posts, saying "F--k it, ima shoot my shot."

While their shared interests obviously include MMA, they both take pride in their Mexican culture, too. Brian and Tracy both display the Mexican and American flag emojis in their bios. For Mexican Independence Day in Sept. 2021, Brian even shared an adorable video of them dancing together on Instagram.