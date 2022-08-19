Brian Stelter's CNN Series Has Been Canceled, but What Is His Net Worth?

Jamie also wrote a column on dating in New York City and even published a book on the topic before finding Brian. In 2013, Brian reached out to NY1 news anchor Pat Kiernan and asked him to play matchmaker. Thankfully, Pat happily obliged, and the two have now been married for eight years.

"Two innocent and unrelated questions: Does Jamie Shupak have a boyfriend?" Brian asked in his message. "And how often is she asked out by viewers?"