“He Loves You So Much” — Stranger Calls Out Groom’s Wholesome Bachelor Party, Bride to Be Responds

When you think of men's bachelor parties, scenes from the first Hangover movie probably flood your mind: doing cocaine off of exotic dancers' hip bones. Persistent drinking. Pills, grass, debauchery, puking, larceny — pretty much anything goes.

However, some folks aren't into all of that stuff and would much rather have a chill session with their friends that won't potentially leave them with a criminal record or a called-off wedding.

This sounds like the kind of "wholesome" endeavor this man, Luke, was a part of with his friends while out and about on his bachelor party trip in Charleston, South Carolina. Luke was overheard by someone, a TikTok user named Sam (@sb.reads), as he couldn't stop gushing over how much he loved the woman he was going to marry, who also goes by Sam.

The TikTok user decided to give a shout-out on social media highlighting how much Luke was head-over-heels for his beloved and that she wished them all the best in their lives together.

She begins the video with a smile on her face, talking about how great of a guy Luke is: "If your name is Sam and your fiance's name is Luke and he is currently in Charleston, South Carolina for his bachelor party and he was at a bar on King Street called Uptown Social tonight, on Friday, March 22nd, I just want you to know that that man loves you so much," she says in the clip.

"He could not stop gushing about you and how you are the love of his life and the most beautiful person he has ever met and how he's the luckiest man in the entire world. And he loves you so much and I wish you two all the happiness in the world. Also he asked to take a selfie with my group so here is all my friends and Luke and we are so happy for you that man loves you and I love that for you," she added in the video.

"Wishing you two all the best congratulations," she tells Sam, who came across the viral TikTok video and decided to post a stitched response of her own to the glowing statement from the TikTok user.

"If you saw that TikTok, I'm Sam, um, Luke's on his bachelor party right now, um, and, that was literally the best thing to wake up to I haven't stopped smiling since, my friend sent it to me when I woke up. He's the best, I'm very lucky, I can't wait for him to come home though, right?"

In the clip she wades from side to side, grinning widely, "But, fun fact, I'm a wedding photographer so I love love, I love all things weddings and I'm based in Martha's Vineyard and Boston and I travel all over New England doing weddings and couples and engagements and proposals, so I love love and this is literally the cutest thing to ever happen to me so, have a good Saturday," she says at the end of her clip.

Folks who saw both of their videos were equally happy for the couple, writing how overjoyed they were to finally see some "positivity" on their social media feed.

"Finally some positivity. Thank you for being an awesome person. Congratulations Sam and Luke," one person wrote. "Well THIS was refreshing!!!!!!" "The plot twist we DIDN’T expect ! This makes us all smile," another person said.

"It’s really nice to see something positive like this," another person echoed. Someone else commented that at the onset of Sam's initial TikTok video, they thought it was going to be yet another instance of a person being called out for poor behavior while at a Bachelor party away from their significant other.

"At the beginning of this video, I was like 'OMG, not another one!' But thank God I stayed and this turned out to be a great one! So refreshing! Wishing Sam and Luke the absolute best!" they wrote.

