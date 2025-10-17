Britney Spears's Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Defends Her and Slams Kevin Federline's Book 'You Thought You Knew' will be released on Oct. 21, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 17 2025, 3:13 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The first husband of Britney Spears, Jason Alexander, slammed her ex-husband Kevin Federline's new book, You Thought You Knew. Jason went in on Kevin on Instagram in a lengthy post condemning the former dancer for enabling the pop star and "feeding" off of her chaos. Kevin paints Britney in a negative light in the book, per USA Today, and Jason called him out for not protecting his wife or helping her when she needed him the most.

"You became a millionaire off of her pain," Jason wrote in a scathing Instagram post, which included a picture of a fit Kevin next to another picture of him looking substantially heavier. Text over the pictures read, "Kevin Federline before Britney Spears's child support checks," and "Kevin Federline after Britney Spears's child support checks." Jason — who was only married to the pop star for 48 hours — went on to drag Kevin for writing the book and profiting off the mother of his children.

Jason went off on Kevin in a post on Instagram set to the music of Jelly Roll and Post Malone’s song, "Losers," and he did not hold back in his critique. Kevin claimed in his book that Britney's drug and alcohol use led to their two children, Sean and Jayden, being "afraid to stay at her house because she'd stand in front of their doorways while they slept holding a knife." Jason shredded Kevin in his post over the book, and he told some hard truths about the former dancer.

"Kevin, You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role," Jason wrote. "So Kevin Federline has decided to write a book — and surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who’s known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who’s seen what she’s gone through — I can’t stay silent. Kevin, you don’t get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it."

"It’s easy to point fingers now, to talk about Britney’s struggles like you were just some innocent bystander watching it all happen. But that’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector," he continued. "Instead, you were partying right alongside her — the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos… You were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it." Jason went on to note that Kevin became rich off of Britney.

"You didn’t walk away empty-handed either," he added. "You walked away with full custody, child support, and a lifestyle funded by the same woman you now want to distance yourself from. Let’s be honest — you became a millionaire off of her pain. And now, you want to act like the mature one, like the man who held it all together? No. That’s not growth, that’s revision."

"If you’re going to write a book, at least have the guts to tell the truth about your part in it," he went on. "The nights you partied. The times you turned your back. The ways you used the media and the court system to your advantage. You played the game, Kevin. You just want to forget that now because it doesn’t fit the image you’re trying to sell. Britney has been through enough — and it’s always men trying to profit from her story while ignoring the damage they helped cause."

The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to… — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) October 16, 2025

Jason went on to say that Kevin shouldn't pretend to be some hero or act as though he were a victim. "We’re not buying the rewrite," he concluded. Fans reacted to the post with comments like, "Thank you for sticking up for her. Kevin is shameless bro," and "Kevin needs a job."