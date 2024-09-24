Brittany DeJesus Just Got Married — Meet Briana DeJesus's Brother-in-Law

MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany DeJesus are close. Brittany dotes on Briana's kids, and Briana relies on her sister for some pretty major support in her life. In the past, Briana has even suggested that Brittany should adopt her younger daughter Stella, whom she shares with her ex, Luis Hernandez.

And Brittany has always been there for Briana's eldest daughter Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin. But now Brittany is starting her own family, having just married the love of her life, Steven. Here are the details on her sparkly new marriage and the man of her dreams.

Brittany DeJesus married Steven in Hawaii this week.

Brittany has spent a lot of the last 12 years focused on helping Briana raise Nova. When you love your sister and she becomes a teen mom unexpectedly, you do what you can to help her out. And in return, Brittany now has a beautiful relationship with both of her nieces.

But that doesn't mean she doesn't spend time building her own life. She took a major step forward in doing just that. Brittany tied the knot with her now-husband Steven in Hawaii on Sept. 22.

It's unknown how long the pair have been together, but back in 2022, Brittany "soft-launched" their relationship, so it's been at least two years if not much longer.

Brittany's husband is a little bit of a mystery.

And Steven is a little bit of a mystery to fans of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Brittany's time on the show tends to focus more on her relationship with Briana and her nieces, as well as their on-again-off-again-estranged mom Roxanne. Yet through the hectic rush of the past decade, Brittany found love.

And she was more than thrilled to be able to introduce fans to Steven the day of their wedding. Brittany posted a video to TikTok where she introduced herself as a wife for the first time. She then said, "And introducing my husband," before panning over to a widely grinning Steven.

Brittany cooed, "We're married. That's my man for life," as Steven showed off his marriage regalia in the background and beamed at the camera. She then joked, "This is my husband. He looks like a husband, he feels like a husband, he smells like a husband, he treats me like I'm his wife." Steven showed off his flashy watch and again gestured to his wedding regalia, as the two modeled their matching traditional red Chinese wedding outfits.

