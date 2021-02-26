'Teen Mom 2' Star Devoin Austin Visits Kailyn Lowry's Podcast to Share His Truth About Briana DeJesus

Is it me, or do recent episodes of Teen Mom 2 feel more like Family Feud — except without the games, prizes, and joy. Instead of witty banter and friendly jokes, last season, the cast made it clear that the gloves are off, and Devoin Austin and Kailyn Lowry don’t seem to be waving their white flags anytime soon.

Devoin recently appeared on Kailyn’s podcast to defend himself against claims made by Briana DeJesus about his absence as a father and called out Briana’s mother for her parenting skills. With all of the drama surrounding Devoin’s latest interview, fans want to know — who are Briana’s parents?

Who are Briana DeJesus’s parents?

While Briana’s estranged father, who was instrumental in raising the reality star and her sister, Brittany DeJesus, remains unidentified, Briana has maintained a close relationship with her mother, Roxane DeJesus since her first appearance on 16 & Pregnant in 2012, which Devoin says proved to be problematic for his relationship with Briana.

In his interview with Kailyn, Devoin suggested that Briana’s mother colluded to leave his name off of his daughter, Nova’s birth certificate. He explained, “I was there. I watched Nova come out. I seen it all go down. Then [Briana’s mom] Roxanne tells me, ‘You guys have been here for quite a while, you should go change clothes.’”

Devoin says that when he returned from his quick trip from the cafeteria, he learned that Nova’s birth certificate had already been signed without his knowledge. He continued, “I went downstairs until my family came. I was so pissed.”

In the past, Briana has also had to rebuild her own relationship with her mom, who disclosed that she had been lying about the identity of Brittany’s father on a 2016 episode of Family Therapy. Briana and her sister later learned that Brittany’s father was dead, which was a devastating blow to the tight-knit family.

Since their appearance on Family Therapy, the DeJesus family seem to have reconciled their past differences, but recent episodes of the show prove that Briana isn’t done uncovering family secrets just yet.