Brittany Mahomes Stuns in Glamorous Post-Baby Vacation Pics Shared to Social Media "The dress, the vibe, the beach at night; everything about this is a whole mood." By Ivy Griffith Published April 23 2025, 1:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @brittanylynne

Bouncing back from having a baby is one of those topics that is hotly debated the world over. Some people believe you should be able to immediately resume normal activities and get your "pre-baby body" back with some quick, hard work and dedication. Others counsel a more conservative approach, where you take time to let your body heal without worrying about looking like you didn't just have a baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Neither way is right or wrong, and every situation is entirely dependent on the needs and wishes of the person who just had a baby. But if you're Brittany Mahomes, former soccer player and wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes, you probably want to get "back in shape" ASAP, because the public scrutiny is pretty intense. Brittany stuns in some post-baby vacation pics she shared to Instagram, showing how quickly she "snapped back" after welcoming baby number three with Patrick. Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Mahomes stuns the internet in some glamorous post-baby vacation pics with her bestie.

The former soccer player took to social media to share her vacation pics with her best friend Miranda Hogue. The duo cavorted in crystal clear blue waters alongside several friends, making Miranda's 30th birthday a special one.

In several photos, Brittany donned a black one-piece swimsuit with a deep open front and a key-hole belly design. She posed confidently, adding a straw hat for some shade from the sun. It's clear in the photos that she looks stunning for a woman who's just four months postpartum from baby number three, welcomed in January 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

In other photos, Brittany and Miranda pose in island-chic dresses, their windblown hair a playful addition to the overall vibe that life is good and they're enjoying their time together.

Article continues below advertisement

In the black swimsuit photos, Brittany has a shimmery gold wrap around her hips, perhaps disguising any insecurities as she steps out post-baby. However, it doesn't look like she needs a wrap given her svelte appearance in several dress photos, with curve-hugging lines proving that she has definitely "bounced back" beautifully.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of the young mom have noticed, filling her comment section with support and cheerleading. On Instagram, one fan wrote, "STUNNING!" while another added, "Just gorgeous." Other fans inquired as to where she got her black bathing suit, with several people calling it "beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement

Miranda took a moment to thank her bestie for memorializing the weekend and spending her birthday living it up together. She wrote in the comments, "Love you SO much. Had the time of my liiiifffeee!!!!!! I’m so glad you were by my side for it all." One user seemed to sum up the entire post, writing, "The dress, the vibe, the beach at night ... everything about this is a whole mood."