The Olympics Only Slightly Contribute to Brody Malone's Net Worth

By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 30 2024, 7:02 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's gymnastics team has drawn a lot of attention at the 2024 Paris Olympics, thanks in part to its stacked team. Though this is the second year that gymnast Brody Malone has made it to the international sports competition, things are really looking up for Team USA this time around.

Brody is just one of five members on the U.S. team, but viewers have been paying particular attention to the athlete, dying to know more about his family life and girlfriend. But as a second-time Olympian, some are wondering about Brody's net worth. How much is the athlete worth? Here's what we know about his finances.

What is Brody Malone's net worth?

Unfortunately, it's impossible to estimate how much Brody is worth just off the knowledge that he's an Olympic athlete, but despite popular belief, making it to the Olympics doesn't make a person particularly rich. For much of their athletic careers, Olympic athletes have to pay for many of their expenses out of pocket. While some high-performing athletes are offered stipends to cover things like rent and food, there are plenty of professionals who have part-time jobs to support themselves.

It wasn't until 2017 that the U.S. began to pay athletes who bring home medals for their country. U.S. Olympic athletes are now paid $37,500 for each gold medal, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze. 2024 is also the first year that World Athletics decided to offer a prize of $50,000 for every gold medal awarded. Based on these numbers, Brody has only taken home $15,000 for his bronze medal at the Olympics, which is not enough to sustain a person for even one full year.

Brody Malone is a minor stakeholder and spokesperson for Endless Rope.

Though we don't know what Brody's net worth is based on his performance in the Olympic games, we do know that he's since struck a deal to become a spokesperson and minor stakeholder in Endless Rope, an upper body workout machine that Brody himself has admitted to using in his training. When the NCAA allowed college athletes to use their name and image to score sponsorships, this allowed for Brody to strike a deal with the company.

It's not entirely clear how much the deal is for, though at this time, it seems to be the only one he has. As a minor stakeholder in the company, he likely receives additional funds from the brand outside of his work as a spokesperson. Brody has not publicly discussed what his earnings from the company are. Beyond this, it's not clear how else Brody is supporting himself and his athletic career, or if his family is helping him pay for his athletic expenses.