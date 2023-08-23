Home > Gaming > Nintendo Watch This Brother-Sister Duo Dominate 'Mario Kart' While Blindfolded Completing Mario Kart tracks on the hardest difficulty isn't for the faint of heart; could you do it while blindfolded? This brother and sister can! By Sara Belcher Aug. 23 2023, Published 6:41 p.m. ET Source: @funkopotamuswes on TikTok

Not everyone can be a pro at Mario Kart (I know I'm not). The popular kart racing game has dominated parties for years, and every friend group has that one person who takes their skills a bit too seriously — but can that friend do it blindfolded?

In a video posted by TikTok user Wes (@funkopotamuswes), a brother and sister duo attempt to complete a race in Mario Kart 8 on the Nintendo Switch. The sister is not only blindfolded but facing away from the TV, while her brother sits next to her, verbally directing her through the Mario Kart Stadium track on 150cc.

For those who don't know, 150cc is the second-hardest difficulty for a track, with the next-hardest (200cc) only becoming available once you've earned a gold ranking in every track at the 150cc level.

Though the pair is completing the track without any AI competitors, likely to make the challenge just a little bit easier, the sister completes the course easily, only having a couple of slip-ups during the third lap. Wes directs his sister easily, using simple instructions like "drift," "hold," "release," "tap," and "trick ... now" for ramps.

At the time of writing, the video has 3.4 million views and more than 180K likes. The comments are filled with viewers amazed at their seamless teamwork, as it's clear the pair have immense trust and communication skills between them.

"The brain fatigue by the last lap is so real!! Imagine living with this deprivation constantly and how hard your brain always has to work," one viewer commented, while another said, "This might be one of the most impressive things I've seen in a while ... Props."

The video even got the attention of Google, who commented, "That's trust on a whole other level." But the duo's domination of Mario Kart doesn't end there. At the request of a commenter, the pair also completed the N64 version of Rainbow Road in Mario Kart 8 at 150cc — and thanks to Wes's directions, she only falls off three times (and completes the first lap flawlessly).

Rainbow Road is one of the most infamous tracks in the Mario Kart franchise for its wacky path that often destroys even the most confident players. Wes and his sister manage to complete all three laps of the track with a time of 1:45.998.

Though those two seem to be the only Mario Kart videos the brother-sister duo complete together, Wes's account is filled with plenty of other impressive videos completing challenges in the game. In addition to the blindfolded challenge, Wes has completed multiple tracks while simultaneously playing the piano (which is an impressive feat in of itself).

Occasionally, Wes also streams on Twitch, with his handle being the same as his TikTok's. Though he only has six followers at this time, it's likely that when he is active on the platform, he completes more crazy Mario Kart challenges.