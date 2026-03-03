Bruce Campbell Reveals "Treatable, Not Curable" Cancer Diagnosis “Treatable, not curable.” Bruce Campbell shares a candid cancer update, telling fans he plans to fight. By Darrell Marrow Published March 3 2026, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: X/@GroovyBruce

Actor Bruce Campbell has confirmed he’s been diagnosed with cancer. Bruce is best known as Ash Williams, the witty, chainsaw-wielding hero of Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead universe.

Bruce starred as Ash in 1981’s The Evil Dead, the low-budget horror film that became a cult phenomenon. He returned for 1987's Evil Dead II. He returned again in 1992's Army of Darkness, continuing the franchise in a medieval setting. Years later, Bruce brought the character back for the television series Ash vs. Evil Dead, which ran for three seasons. Now, fans are sending thoughts and prayers to the actor as he battles a personal health crisis.

Bruce Campbell revealed that his cancer is not curable.

In a message posted March 2, Bruce said he has “a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable.’” The actor did not reveal what kind of cancer it is, and he made it clear he will not go into detail. “These days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that — I'm having one of those,” Bruce wrote on X. “It's also called a type of cancer that's ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that's a shock — it was to me too.”

He also shut down the sympathy train before it could leave the station. “I’m not trying to enlist sympathy — or advice,” he wrote. He said he wanted to get ahead of the story “in case false information gets out (which it will).” Bruce said the diagnosis will affect his schedule right away, especially his convention circuit. He noted he will have to cancel several summer appearances because treatment and professional obligations “don’t always go hand-in-hand.”

‘The Evil Dead’ franchise helped spearhead splatstick comedy.

Bruce has been clear over the years about why The Evil Dead franchise refuses to die, and he usually credits the fans. Bruce and Evil Dead creator Sam did not originally plan for the films to be frightening and funny. However, by the time they made Evil Dead II, they were consciously leaned into comedy alongside the scares.