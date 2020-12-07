Bruno Duarte Started Working as a Chief Steward Two Years After Leaving 'Below Deck'

Take, for instance, Bruno Duarte , a Lisbon-native who had lots of fans thanks to his handsome looks, charismatic personality, and unmatched work ethic. Following a string of jobs in the hospitality industry, he decided to join the Valor as a deckhand — and he hasn't looked back since. So, where is Bruno now?

Season 5 of Below Deck introduced viewers to a whole host of new characters — some of whom have made it big after the episodes aired on Bravo in 2017.

Bruno Duarte landed his first job as a chief steward soon after leaving 'Below Deck.'

According to his Below Deck bio, Bruno started pursuing a career in the hospitalities at an early age, and he took up various waiting roles in restaurants and five-star hotels before he began working on yachts.

Bruno joined the cast of Below Deck in 2017 — and he turned his stay on the Valor into unparalleled success. According to his LinkedIn page, he was first appointed to the role of the chief steward on the Skyfall UK in July 2019, just two years after leaving the show. In February 2020, he started working as a steward and purser on M/Y Arados. In June 2020, he joined the M/Y Skyra as a chief steward and purser.

As loyal fans of Below Deck might be able to recall, Bruno was an attentive deckhand and a phenomenal cook. During his time on the M/Y Valor, he often worked in the kitchen as a sous chef.

According to Bruno's LinkedIn page, he also worked as a chef specializing in Mediterranean, French, and vegan food during his time on the Skyfall UK. It's uncertain whether he is still eager to pursue this line of work. According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, he used to run a bakery, Hunk Baker. However, the Instagram page promoting the business is set to private — and it's unclear if Bruno is still selling baked goods.

He made great strides in his professional and personal life. He announced his engagement with Jose Lopes in December 2017, as per The Daily Dish.

Bruno developed a passion for keeping in good shape long before he joined the show. The love of working out is likely just one of the things he shares with his fiancé. He and Jose enjoy playing video games, and they even have a shared Twitch account. The couple goes by the name "Future Husbands" on social media. In June 2020, Bruno and Jose made their debut in an adult movie, as per wn.com.

Some fans are still hoping that Bruno might make a surprise appearance on Below Deck in the future. "Hey Bruno! How are you? I have to tell you that when you were on Below Deck you were one of my favorite deckhands. Always so sweet, always ready to help out wherever you could. Loved that you were Matt's sous chef. Hope you come back," someone tweeted.